Simple utility to enable / disable starting a program on Windows boot, by modifiying the right registry values.
var startOnBoot = require('start-on-windows-boot');
startOnBoot.enableAutoStart('MyApplication', 'C:\\Program Files\\MyApplication\\MyApplication.exe');
Adds the auto-start registry record of a program.
Type:
string
The name of the program.
Type:
string
The full path of the programs' executable.
Type:
Function
Optional callback function.
Removes the auto-start registry record of a program.
Type:
string
The name of the program.
Type:
Function
Optional callback function.
Gets the value of the auto-start registry record of a program.
Type:
string
The name of the program.
Type:
Function
The callback which gets called with the value (and a error, if any).