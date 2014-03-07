Simple utility to enable / disable starting a program on Windows boot, by modifiying the right registry values.

Example

var startOnBoot = require ( 'start-on-windows-boot' ); startOnBoot.enableAutoStart( 'MyApplication' , 'C:\\Program Files\\MyApplication\\MyApplication.exe' );

Docs

Adds the auto-start registry record of a program.

name

Type: string

The name of the program.

file

Type: string

The full path of the programs' executable.

callback

Type: Function

Optional callback function.

Removes the auto-start registry record of a program.

name

Type: string

The name of the program.

callback

Type: Function

Optional callback function.

Gets the value of the auto-start registry record of a program.

name

Type: string

The name of the program.

callback

Type: Function

The callback which gets called with the value (and a error, if any).