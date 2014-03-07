openbase logo
sow

start-on-windows-boot

by Mark Lagendijk
1.0.0 (see all)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

node-start-on-windows-boot

Simple utility to enable / disable starting a program on Windows boot, by modifiying the right registry values.

Example

var startOnBoot = require('start-on-windows-boot');

startOnBoot.enableAutoStart('MyApplication', 'C:\\Program Files\\MyApplication\\MyApplication.exe');

Docs

enableAutoStart(name, file, callback)

Adds the auto-start registry record of a program.

name

Type: string

The name of the program.

file

Type: string

The full path of the programs' executable.

callback

Type: Function

Optional callback function.

disableAutoStart(name, callback)

Removes the auto-start registry record of a program.

name

Type: string

The name of the program.

callback

Type: Function

Optional callback function.

getAutoStartValue(name, callback)

Gets the value of the auto-start registry record of a program.

name

Type: string

The name of the program.

callback

Type: Function

The callback which gets called with the value (and a error, if any).

