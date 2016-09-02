Scaffolding and testing tool for creating HIPAA and FDA compliant Meteor apps.
===============================
StarryNight is a command line tool for use in scaffolding and testing Meteor applications. It's similar to tools like 'rails generate', 'spacejam', and 'mrt'. It's a direct result of 2 years of working on the Meteor Cookbook.
New Location: Please note that we've moved to starrynight.meteorapp.com
===============================
npm install starrynight -g
===============================
autoconfig
run-tests --type <testType>
run-tests --framework <frameworkName> --autogenerated
generate-release-json
generate-application-json
display-env
audit-permissions
compact
scaffold --boilerplate <boilerplateName> --framework <frameworkName>
pattern --url http://github.com/account/repo
rename --from <originalTerm> --to <newTerm> -root <directoryRoot>
find-and-replace --from <originalTerm> --to <newTerm> -root <directoryRoot>
refactor --from <originalTerm> --to <newTerm> -root <directoryRoot>
create --package foo:mypackage --from /path/to/component
extract-ids /path/to/<filename>
extract-classes /path/to/<filename>
extract-tests-for /path/to/<filename>
generate-ci --provider <ciProviderName>
===============================
# fetch files for local development (as definined in .git-packages.json)
$ starrynight fetch
# add .meteor/starrynight.json to our application
$ starrynight autoconfig
# run your application validation tests using NightWatch
$ starrynight run-tests --type validation
# run your application verification tests using Gagarin
$ starrynight run-tests --type verification
# run your package-verificaiton tests using Gagarin
$ starrynight run-tests --type package-verification
# (optional) add verification & integrations tests to your application
$ starrynight scaffold --framework nightwatch
===============================