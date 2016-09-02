openbase logo
starrynight

by Abigail Watson
3.10.3

Scaffolding and Testing tool optimized for Meteor apps.

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

31

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

StarryNight

Scaffolding and testing tool for creating HIPAA and FDA compliant Meteor apps.

===============================

What is StarryNight?

StarryNight is a command line tool for use in scaffolding and testing Meteor applications. It's similar to tools like 'rails generate', 'spacejam', and 'mrt'. It's a direct result of 2 years of working on the Meteor Cookbook.

New Location: Please note that we've moved to starrynight.meteorapp.com

===============================

Installation

npm install starrynight -g

===============================

Usage

  autoconfig
  run-tests --type <testType>
  run-tests --framework <frameworkName> --autogenerated
  generate-release-json
  generate-application-json
  display-env
  audit-permissions
  compact
  scaffold --boilerplate <boilerplateName> --framework <frameworkName>
  pattern --url http://github.com/account/repo
  rename --from <originalTerm> --to <newTerm> -root <directoryRoot>
  find-and-replace --from <originalTerm> --to <newTerm> -root <directoryRoot>
  refactor --from <originalTerm> --to <newTerm> -root <directoryRoot>
  create --package foo:mypackage --from /path/to/component
  extract-ids /path/to/<filename>
  extract-classes /path/to/<filename>
  extract-tests-for /path/to/<filename>
  generate-ci  --provider <ciProviderName>

===============================

Testing Quickstart

# fetch files for local development (as definined in .git-packages.json)
$ starrynight fetch

# add .meteor/starrynight.json to our application
$ starrynight autoconfig

# run your application validation tests using NightWatch
$ starrynight run-tests --type validation

# run your application verification tests using Gagarin
$ starrynight run-tests --type verification

# run your package-verificaiton tests using Gagarin
$ starrynight run-tests --type package-verification

# (optional) add verification & integrations tests to your application
$ starrynight scaffold --framework nightwatch

===============================

Licensing

MIT License

