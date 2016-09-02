StarryNight

Scaffolding and testing tool for creating HIPAA and FDA compliant Meteor apps.

===============================

What is StarryNight?

StarryNight is a command line tool for use in scaffolding and testing Meteor applications. It's similar to tools like 'rails generate', 'spacejam', and 'mrt'. It's a direct result of 2 years of working on the Meteor Cookbook.

New Location: Please note that we've moved to starrynight.meteorapp.com

===============================

Installation

npm install starrynight -g

===============================

Usage

autoconfig run-tests run-tests generate- release - json generate-application- json display-env audit-permissions compact scaffold pattern rename find- and -replace refactor create extract-ids / path / to /<filename> extract-classes / path / to /<filename> extract-tests- for / path / to /<filename> generate-ci

===============================

Testing Quickstart

$ starrynight fetch $ starrynight autoconfig $ starrynight run-tests -- type validation $ starrynight run-tests -- type verification $ starrynight run-tests -- type package-verification $ starrynight scaffold --framework nightwatch

===============================

Licensing