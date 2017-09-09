Star the packages on GitHub being used in the current project or installed globally.
starring
starring --all
starring colors
starring --global
starring --global --all
You will need to provide your GitHub usename and password for the first time so that it can create a token. The scope of the token is
'public_repo'. After that it won't ask for any credentials.
$ npm install --global starring
Usage
$ starring [input]
Options
--all Star all the packages listed in the package.json from current directory. [Default: false]
--global Star
Examples
$ starring
presents UI to select the packages you want to star.
$ starring <package-name>
stars package-name npm package on GitHub.
MIT © Ritesh Kumar