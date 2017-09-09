openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sta

starring

by Ritesh Kumar
0.2.1 (see all)

⭐️ Automatically star the npm-packages that you are using on GitHub.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Star the packages on GitHub being used in the current project or installed globally.

Features

  • Star selected dependencies : starring
  • Star all dependencies of the current project: starring --all
  • Star a particular package: starring colors
  • Star selected global dependencies : starring --global
  • Star all global dependencies: starring --global --all

Authorization

You will need to provide your GitHub usename and password for the first time so that it can create a token. The scope of the token is 'public_repo'. After that it won't ask for any credentials.

Install

$ npm install --global starring

Usage Instructions

Usage
    $ starring [input]

  Options
    --all  Star all the packages listed in the package.json from current directory. [Default: false]
    --global Star

  Examples
    $ starring
    presents UI to select the packages you want to star.
    $ starring <package-name>
    stars package-name npm package on GitHub.

License

MIT © Ritesh Kumar

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial