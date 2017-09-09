Star the packages on GitHub being used in the current project or installed globally.

Features

Star selected dependencies : starring

Star selected dependencies : Star all dependencies of the current project: starring --all

Star all dependencies of the current project: Star a particular package: starring colors

Star a particular package: Star selected global dependencies : starring --global

Star selected global dependencies : Star all global dependencies: starring --global --all

Authorization

You will need to provide your GitHub usename and password for the first time so that it can create a token. The scope of the token is 'public_repo' . After that it won't ask for any credentials.

Install

$ npm install

Usage Instructions

Usage $ starring [ input ] Options Examples $ starring presents UI to select the packages you want to star. $ starring <package- name > stars package- name npm package on GitHub.

License

MIT © Ritesh Kumar