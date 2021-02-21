stargazed

Creating your own Awesome List of GitHub Stars!

https://github.com/abhijithvijayan/awesome-stars

Table of Contents

Installation

Ensure you have Node.js 10 or later installed. Then run the following:

npx stargazed [options]

Usage

$ stargazed Creating your own Awesome List of GitHub Stars! Options -u, -t, -s, -r, -m, -w, -v, Examples $ stargazed $ stargazed -u "abhijithvijayan" -r "awesome-stars" -t "GITHUB-TOKEN" -m "COMMIT_MESSAGE" -s

Demo

FAQs

Generate new token

Goto Personal access tokens

Why do I need a token

For unauthenticated requests, the rate limit is 60 requests per hour. see Rate Limiting

The token must be passed together when you want to automatically create the repository.

How can I automate the process after initial run

stargazed -u "abhijithvijayan" -r "awesome-stars" -t "GITHUB-TOKEN" -s -w

License

MIT © Abhijith Vijayan