Creating your own Awesome List of GitHub Stars!
https://github.com/abhijithvijayan/awesome-stars
Ensure you have Node.js 10 or later installed. Then run the following:
npx stargazed [options]
$ stargazed --help
Options
-u, --username TEXT GitHub username
-t, --token TEXT GitHub token
-s, --sort sort by language
-r, --repository TEXT repository name
-m, --message TEXT commit message
-w, --workflow Setup GitHub Actions for Daily AutoUpdate
-v, --version Show the version and exit with code 0
Examples
$ stargazed --username abhijithvijayan --token "GITHUB-TOKEN" --repository "awesome-stars" --sort --workflow
$ stargazed -u "abhijithvijayan" -r "awesome-stars" -t "GITHUB-TOKEN" -m "COMMIT_MESSAGE" -s
-w, --workflow flag to set up GitHub workflow that updates the repo at 00:30 everyday
stargazed -u "abhijithvijayan" -r "awesome-stars" -t "GITHUB-TOKEN" -s -w
Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.
Please file an issue here for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.
@abhijithvijayan/eslint-config
MIT © Abhijith Vijayan