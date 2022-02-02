Universal Javascript fetch wrapper for communicating with the Stardog HTTP server.
This framework wraps all the functionality of a client for the Stardog DBMS, and provides access to a full set of functions such as executing SPARQL queries, administrative tasks on Stardog, and the use of the Reasoning API.
All the implementation uses the HTTP protocol, since most of Stardog functionality is available using this protocol. For more information, go to the Stardog's HTTP Programming documentation.
This is a universal library and as such can be used in both the browser and Node.js.
To install stardog.js run:
npm install stardog
Stardog.js conforms to the Universal Module Definition API. To use it in Node.js, simply
require or
import it as you would any other Node module. To use it in the browser, you can either:
<script src="./node_modules/stardog/dist/stardog.js"></script>) and then reference the global
stardogjs object (e.g.,
stardogjs.query.execute(/* . . . */)).
To get started, just clone the project. You'll need a local copy of Stardog to be able to run the tests. For more information on starting the Stardog DB service and how it works, go to Stardog's documentation, where you'll find everything you need to get up and running with Stardog.
Go to http://stardog.com, download and install the database and load the data provided in
data/ using the script in the repository.
stardog-admin server start
stardog.js dependencies:
npm install
In order to contribute changes, all test cases must pass. With the Stardog server running, execute the following command to run all test cases in
test/spec:
npm test
To test the cluster commands you will need to first start a Stardog cluster then run the cluster suite. The easiest way to do this is to run docker-compose to start a cluster:
docker-compose -f .circleci/docker-compose.yml up
Then run the cluster test suite in
test/cluster:
npm run test:cluster
Fork, clone and develop, write or amend tests, and then open a PR. All PRs go against "master". This project uses prettier on file commit, so don't worry about style as it'll just get rewritten when you commit your changes.
If you have publishing rights, BE SURE TO RUN
npm version (major|minor|patch) IMMEDIATELY BEFORE PUBLISHING. This will ensure that the build is up-to-date and will also (1) bump the version number in package.json accordingly, (2) create a git tag matching the version number, and (3) automatically update the README and the CHANGELOG using our type declarations and data from the stardog.js GitHub repo. For this process to work correctly, you will need to have generated a GitHub OAuth token and assigned it to the
MDCHANGELOG_TOKEN environment variable (the name of the token is a relic of the fact that this repo once used mdchangelog to generate changelogs; it now uses a custom script). In order to ensure that this process is followed, there will be a very annoying alert triggered whenever you publish; if you're all set, just ignore the alert.
After releasing, be sure to push to master, including the tags (so that the release is reflected on GitHub).
Each release of stardog.js is tested against the most recent version of Stardog available at the time of the release. The relationship between versions of stardog.js and versions of Stardog is detailed in the following table:
|stardog.js Version
|Supported Stardog Version(s)
|3.x.x
|7.x.x
|2.x.x
|6.x.x
|1.x.x*
|5.x.x
|0.x.x*
|any version < 5
* = No longer supported
We support and maintain a particular version of stardog.js only if the corresponding Stardog version(s) is (are) officially supported and maintained. For example, we no longer support v0.x.x of stardog.js, as the corresponding Stardog versions are no longer supported. (That said, later versions of stardog.js will often mostly work with earlier Stardog versions. We just don't test this or make any guarantees to that effect.)
const { Connection, query } = require('stardog');
const conn = new Connection({
username: 'admin',
password: 'admin',
endpoint: 'http://localhost:5820',
});
query.execute(conn, 'myDatabaseName', 'select distinct ?s where { ?s ?p ?o }', 'application/sparql-results+json', {
limit: 10,
reasoning: true,
offset: 0,
}).then(({ body }) => {
console.log(body.results.bindings);
});
One of the following values:
'application/ld+json' | 'text/turtle' | 'application/rdf+xml' | 'application/n-triples' | 'application/n-quads' | 'application/trig'
One of the following values:
'application/sparql-results+json' | 'application/sparql-results+xml'
One of the following values:
RdfMimeType | SparqlMimeType | 'text/plain' | 'text/boolean' | 'application/json' | '*/*'
One of the following values:
'text/plain' | 'application/json'
Object with the following values:
number)
string)
object | string | boolean | null)
boolean)
Headers)
any)
Object with the following values:
string)
string)
string)
string)
ConnectionMeta)
One of the following values:
{ new (input: string | Request, init?: RequestInit): Request; }
One of the following values:
({ uri, Request }: { uri: string; Request: Constructor }) => ReturnType
Object with the following values:
RequestCreator<RequestConstructor, string | Request>)
(defaults: { headers: Headers; }) => Headers)
Constructed with:
ConnectionOptions)
Takes the following params:
ConnectionOptions)
ConnectionMeta)
Returns
void
Returns
Headers
Takes the following params:
string[])
Returns
string
server.shutdown(conn, params)
Shuts down a Stardog server.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
server.status(conn, params)
Retrieves general status information about a Stardog server. By
default, also includes status information about all databases on
that server. If
params.databases is
false, however, then the
information about databases is omitted.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
params (
{ databases?: boolean; })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.create(conn, database, databaseOptions, options, params)
Creates a new database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
databaseOptions (
object)
options (
{ files: { filename: string}[] })
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.drop(conn, database, params)
Deletes a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.get(conn, database, params)
Gets an RDF representation of a database. See: https://www.w3.org/TR/sparql11-http-rdf-update/#http-get
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.offline(conn, database, params)
Sets a database offline.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.online(conn, database, params)
Sets a database online.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.optimize(conn, database, params)
Optimizes a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.list(conn, params)
Gets a list of all databases on a Stardog server.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.size(conn, database, params)
Gets number of triples in a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.model(conn, database, options, params)
Gets the model for a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
options (
object)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.clear(conn, database, transactionId, params)
Clears the contents of a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.add(conn, database, transactionId, content, options, params)
Adds data within a transaction.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
content (
string)
options (
TransactionOptions)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<transaction.TransactionResponse>
db.remove(conn, database, transactionId, content, options, params)
Removes data within a transaction.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
content (
string)
options (
TransactionOptions)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<transaction.TransactionResponse>
db.exportData(conn, database, options, params)
Exports the contents of a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
options ({ mimetype:
RdfMimeType })
params (
{ graphUri: string })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.options.getAvailable(conn)
Gets all available database options with their default values.
Expects the following parameters:
Connection)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.options.get(conn, database, params)
Gets set of options on a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.options.getAll(conn, database)
Gets all options on a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.options.set(conn, database, databaseOptions, params)
Sets options on a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
databaseOptions (
object)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.graph.doGet(conn, database, graphUri, accept, params)
Retrieves the specified named graph
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
graphUri (
string)
accept (
RdfMimeType)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.graph.doPut(conn, database, graphData, graphUri, contentType, params)
Stores the given RDF data in the specified named graph
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
graphData (
string)
graphUri (
string)
contentType (
RdfMimeType)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.graph.doDelete(conn, database, graphUri, params)
Deletes the specified named graph
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
graphUri (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.graph.doPost(conn, database, graphUri, options, params)
Merges the given RDF data into the specified named graph
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
graphUri (
string)
options ({ contentType:
RdfMimeType })
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
One of the following values:
'gzip' | 'compress' | 'deflate' | 'identity' | 'br'
Object with the following values:
string)
Object with the following values:
HTTP.RdfMimeType)
Encodings)
db.transaction.begin(conn, database, params)
Begins a new transaction.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<TransactionResponse>
db.transaction.rollback(conn, database, transactionId, params)
Rolls back a transaction, removing the transaction and undoing all changes
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<TransactionResponse>
db.transaction.commit(conn, database, transactionId, params)
Commits a transaction to the database, removing the transaction and making its changes permanent.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<TransactionResponse>
db.icv.get(conn, database, params)
Gets the set of integrity constraints on a given database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.icv.add(conn, database, icvAxioms, options, params)
Adds integrity constraints to a given database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
icvAxioms (
string)
options ({ contentType:
RdfMimeType })
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.icv.remove(conn, database, icvAxioms, options, params)
Removes integrity constraints from a given database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
icvAxioms (
string)
options ({ contentType:
RdfMimeType })
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.icv.clear(conn, database, params)
Removes all integrity constraints from a given database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.icv.convert(conn, database, icvAxioms, options, params)
Converts a set of integrity constraints into an equivalent SPARQL query for a given database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
icvAxioms (
string)
options ({ contentType:
RdfMimeType })
params (
{ graphUri: string })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.icv.validate(conn, database, constraints, options, params)
Checks constraints to see if they are valid
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
constraints (
string)
options ({ contentType:
RdfMimeType })
params (
{ graphUri: string })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.icv.validateInTx(conn, database, transactionId, constraints, options, params)
Checks constraints to see if they are valid within a transaction
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
constraints (
string)
options ({ contentType:
RdfMimeType })
params (
{ graphUri: string })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.icv.violations(conn, database, constraints, options, params)
Accepts integrity constraints as RDF and returns the violation explanations, if any, as RDF.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
constraints (
string)
options ({ contentType:
RdfMimeType })
params (
{ graphUri: string })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.icv.violationsInTx(conn, database, transactionId, constraints, options, params)
Accepts integrity constraints as RDF and returns the violation explanations, if any, as RDF.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
constraints (
string)
options ({ contentType:
RdfMimeType })
params (
{ graphUri: string })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.icv.report(conn, database, constraints, options, params)
Accepts integrity constraints as RDF and returns a validation report.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
constraints (
string)
options ({ contentType?: HTTP.RdfMimeType, accept?:
AcceptMimeType })
params (
{ graphUri: string })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.icv.reportInTx(conn, database, transactionId, constraints, options, params)
Accepts integrity constraints as RDF and returns a validation report.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
constraints (
string)
options ({ contentType?: HTTP.RdfMimeType, accept?:
AcceptMimeType })
params (
{ graphUri: string })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.reasoning.consistency(conn, database, options, params)
Returns if the database is consistent
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
options (
{ namedGraph: string })
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.reasoning.explainInference(conn, database, inference, config, params)
Provides an explanation for an inference
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
inference (
string)
config (
{ contentType: string })
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.reasoning.explainInconsistency(conn, database, options, params)
Provides the reason why a database is inconsistent, as reported by db.reasoning.consistency
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
options (
{ namedGraph: string })
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.reasoning.explainInferenceInTransaction(conn, database, transactionId, inference, config, params)
Provides an explanation for an inference within a transaction
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
inference (
string)
config (
TransactionOptions)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.reasoning.explainInconsistencyInTransaction(conn, database, transactionId, options, params)
Provides the reason why a database is inconsistent, as reported by db.reasoning.consistency
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
options (
{ namedGraph: string })
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.reasoning.schema(conn, database, params)
Gets the reasoning schema of the database
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.docs.size(conn, database, params)
Retrieves the size of the document store
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.docs.clear(conn, database, params)
Clears the document store
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.docs.add(conn, database, fileName, fileContents, params)
Adds a document to the document store
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
fileName (
string)
fileContents (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.docs.remove(conn, database, fileName, params)
Removes a document from the document store
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
fileName (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.docs.get(conn, database, fileName, params)
Retrieves a document from the document store
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
fileName (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.namespaces.get(conn, database)
Gets a mapping of the namespaces used in a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
db.namespaces.add(conn, database, fileOrContents, options)
Extracts namespaces from an RDF file or RDF string and adds new and updates existing namespaces in the database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
fileOrContents (
object | string)
options ({ contentType?:
RdfMimeType })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
One of the following values:
'select' | 'ask' | 'construct' | 'describe' | 'update' | 'paths' | null
Object with the following values:
string)
string)
Object with the following values:
(res: Response) => boolean | void)
query.property(conn, database, config, params)
Gets the values for a specific property of a URI individual.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
config (
PropertyOptions)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.explain(conn, database, query, accept, params)
Gets the query plan generated by Stardog for a given SPARQL query.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
query (
string)
accept (
ExplainAcceptMimeType)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.execute(conn, database, query, accept, params, additionalHandlers)
Executes a query against a database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
query (
string)
accept (
AcceptMimeType)
params (
object)
additionalHandlers (
AdditionalHandlers)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.executeInTransaction(conn, database, transactionId, query, options, params)
Executes a query against a database within a transaction.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
transactionId (
string)
query (
string)
options ({ accept:
RdfMimeType })
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.list(conn)
Gets a list of actively running queries.
Expects the following parameters:
Connection)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.kill(conn, queryId)
Kills an actively running query.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
queryId (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.get(conn, queryId)
Gets information about an actively running query.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
queryId (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
Object with the following values:
string)
string)
string)
boolean)
boolean)
boolean)
query.stored.create(conn, config, params)
Stores a query in Stardog, either on the system level or for a given database.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
config (
StoredQueryOptions)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.stored.list(conn, params)
Lists all stored queries.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.stored.update(conn, config, params, useUpdateMethod)
Updates a given stored query and creates it if the name does not refer to an existing stored query.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
config (
StoredQueryOptions)
params (
object)
useUpdateMethod (
boolean)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.stored.remove(conn, storedQuery, params)
Removes a given stored query.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
storedQuery (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.graphql.execute(conn, database, query, variables, params, additionalHandlers)
Executes a GraphQL query
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
query (
string)
variables (
object)
params (
object)
additionalHandlers (
AdditionalHandlers)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.graphql.listSchemas(conn, database, params)
Retrieves a list of GraphQL schemas in the database
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.graphql.addSchema(conn, database, name, schema, params)
Adds a GraphQL schema to the database
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
name (
string)
schema (
object)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.graphql.updateSchema(conn, database, name, schema, params)
Updates (or adds if non-existent) a GraphQL schema to the database
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
name (
string)
schema (
object)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.graphql.getSchema(conn, database, name, params)
Retrieves a GraphQL schema from the database
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
name (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.graphql.removeSchema(conn, database, name, params)
Removes a GraphQL schemafrom the database
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
name (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.graphql.clearSchemas(conn, database, params)
Clears all GraphQL schemas in the database
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
database (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
query.utils.queryType(query)
Returns the QueryType (as a string or null) for the given query.
Expects the following parameters:
string)
Returns
QueryType
query.utils.mimeType(query)
Returns the default HTTP
Accept MIME type for the given query.
Expects the following parameters:
string)
Returns
HTTP.AcceptMimeType
Object with the following values:
string)
string)
boolean)
One of the following values:
'CREATE' | 'DELETE' | 'READ' | 'WRITE' | 'GRANT' | 'REVOKE' | 'EXECUTE'
One of the following values:
'db' | 'user' | 'role' | 'admin' | 'metadata' | 'named-graph' | 'icv-constraints'
user.list(conn, params)
Gets a list of users.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.get(conn, username, params)
Gets all information for a given user.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.create(conn, user, params)
Creates a new user.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
user (
User)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.changePassword(conn, username, password, params)
Changes a user's password.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
password (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.valid(conn, params)
Verifies that a Connection's credentials are valid.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.enabled(conn, username, params)
Verifies that a user is enabled.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.enable(conn, username, enabled, params)
Enables/disables a user.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
enabled (
boolean)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.setRoles(conn, username, roles, params)
Sets roles for a user.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
roles (
string[])
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.listRoles(conn, username, params)
Gets a list of roles assigned to a user.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.assignPermission(conn, username, permission, params)
Creates a new permission for a user over a given resource.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
permission (
Permission)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.deletePermission(conn, username, permission, params)
Removes a permission for a user over a given resource.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
permission (
Permission)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.permissions(conn, username, params)
Gets a list of permissions assigned to user.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.effectivePermissions(conn, username, params)
Gets a list of a user's effective permissions.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.superUser(conn, username, params)
Specifies whether a user is a superuser.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.remove(conn, username, params)
Deletes a user.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
username (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.token(conn)
Returns a token for the user if the connection is valid.
Expects the following parameters:
Connection)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
Object with the following values:
Action)
ResourceType)
string[])
user.role.create(conn, role, params)
Creates a new role.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
role (
{ name: string })
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.role.list(conn, params)
Lists all existing roles.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.role.remove(conn, role, params)
Deletes an existing role from the system.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
role (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.role.usersWithRole(conn, role, params)
Lists all users that have been assigned a given role.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
role (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.role.assignPermission(conn, role, permission, params)
Adds a permission over a given resource to a given role.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
role (
string)
permission (
Permission)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.role.deletePermission(conn, role, permission, params)
Removes a permission over a given resource from a given role.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
role (
string)
permission (
Permission)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
user.role.permissions(conn, role, params)
Lists all permissions assigned to a given role.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
role (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
Object with the following values:
string)
string)
boolean)
boolean)
'DEFAULT' | 'LEGACY')
Object with the following values:
string)
string)
string)
string)
'NATIVE' | 'ANSI')
string)
string)
string)
string)
Object with the following values:
string)
Object with the following values:
string)
string)
string)
boolean)
boolean)
One of the following values:
SharedOptions & RdbmsOptions & MongoOptions & CsvOptions
Object with the following values:
boolean)
string)
Object with the following values:
string)
string)
virtualGraphs.list(conn)
Retrieve a list of virtual graphs
Expects the following parameters:
Connection)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
virtualGraphs.listInfo(conn)
Retrieve a list of virtual graphs info
Expects the following parameters:
Connection)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
virtualGraphs.add(conn, name, mappings, options, meta)
Add a virtual graph to the system
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
mappings (
string)
options (
T)
meta (
VgMeta)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
virtualGraphs.update(conn, name, mappings, options, meta)
Update a virtual graph in the system
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
mappings (
string)
options (
T)
meta (
VgMeta)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
virtualGraphs.remove(conn, name)
Remove a virtual graph from the system
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
virtualGraphs.online(conn, name)
Bring a virtual graph online
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
virtualGraphs.available(conn, name)
Determine if the named virtual graph is available
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
virtualGraphs.options(conn, name)
Retrieve a virtual graph's options
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
virtualGraphs.mappings(conn, name, requestOptions)
Retrieve a virtual graph's mappings
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
requestOptions (
MappingsRequestOptions)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
virtualGraphs.importFile(conn, file, fileType, database, importOptions)
Import a JSON or CSV file into a database via
virtual import.
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
file (
object)
fileType (
string)
database (
string)
importOptions (
{ mappings?: string, properties?: string, namedGraph?: string, })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
storedFunctions.add(conn, functions, params)
Adds one or more stored functions to the server
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
functions (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
storedFunctions.get(conn, name, params)
Retrieves the specified function definition
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
storedFunctions.remove(conn, name, params)
Removes a stored function from the server
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
storedFunctions.clear(conn, params)
Removes all stored functions from the server
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
storedFunctions.getAll(conn, params)
Retrieves an export of all stored functions on the server
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
cluster.info(conn)
Retrieves basic information about a Stardog cluster.
Expects the following parameters:
Connection)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
cluster.status(conn)
Retrieves detailed status information about a Stardog cluster.
Expects the following parameters:
Connection)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.list(conn)
Retrieve a list of data sources
Expects the following parameters:
Connection)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.listInfo(conn)
Retrieve a list of data sources info
Expects the following parameters:
Connection)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.info(conn, name)
Retrieve the named data source info
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.add(conn, name, options)
Add a data source to the system
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
options (
T)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.update(conn, name, options, requestOptions)
Update the named data source in the system
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
options (
T)
requestOptions (
{ force: boolean })
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.remove(conn, name, params)
Remove the named data source from the system
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
params (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.share(conn, name)
Change a private data source to a shared one
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.online(conn, name)
Bring the named data source online
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.available(conn, name)
Determine if the named data source is available
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.options(conn, name)
Retrieve the named data source options
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.getMetadata(conn, name, options)
Retrieve the named data source metadata
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
options (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.updateMetadata(conn, name, metadata, options)
Update the named data source metadata
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
metadata (
T)
options (
object)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.query(conn, name, dataSourceQuery)
Query data source
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
dataSourceQuery (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.refreshCounts(conn, name, tableName)
Refresh table row-count estimates
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
tableName (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>
dataSources.refreshMetadata(conn, name, tableName)
Refresh metadata
Expects the following parameters:
conn (
Connection)
name (
string)
tableName (
string)
Returns
Promise<HTTP.Body>