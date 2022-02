In-browser literal notebook runtime used in Starboard.

Features

Browser-native

Portable

Hackable

Open source

Works on mobile devices

Read more about the project on the Starboard About page.

Demo

You have two options:

front-page has some demo notebooks. This may not be the latest version available. You can view the barebones demo, click the small button in the top right to create the initial cell. This link will always point to the latest version on NPM.

This repository contains multiple NPM packages:

starboard-notebook The main notebook package.

The main notebook package. starboard-rich-editor The WYSIWYG/Rich content editor used in Starboard Notebook.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md.

Screenshot

License

This is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the Mozilla Public License Version 2.0.

If you are able to do so and want to see Starboard Notebook developed further, please consider donating through Github Sponsors

Business supporters