totalStars 5 Amount of stars to show

initialRating 0 Initial rating applied on load

minRating 0 Specify the lowest rating

starSize 40 width in pixels of each star

useFullStars false rate using whole stars, if enabled, it doesn't use half-steps

emptyColor lightgray Color assigned to an empty star

hoverColor orange Color assigned to hovered star

activeColor gold Color assigned to active rated star

ratedColor crimson Color assigned to manually rated star

ratedColors ['#333333', '#555555', '#888888', '#AAAAAA', '#CCCCCC'] colors assigned to each level of rated stars

useGradient true Active stars will use gradient coloring

To use this option you need to populate the object [starGradient]

starGradient {start: '#FEF7CD', end: '#FF9511'} Define the star and end colors for the gradient

readOnly false If false any interaction is disabled

disableAfterRate true Removes further events once a rate is selected

strokeWidth 0 Defines the thickness of the border, 0 is disabled

strokeColor black Defines the color for the border

starShape 'straight' or 'rounded' Change the star shape type

baseUrl false when enabled (true), enables compatibility with the base tag in your head section