openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
srs

star-rating-svg

by Ignacio Chavez
3.5.0 (see all)

A star rating jQuery plugin that uses SVG for easier customization

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

472

GitHub Stars

315

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Star Rating

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A basic, yet flexible star rate jQuery plugin, using SVG.

Features:

  • Doesn't use external images
  • Customize size
  • Customize colors
  • Use half or full stars
  • Choose the number of stars to be displayed
  • Define gradient color of selected stars
  • Specify a border/stroke thickness and color
  • Specify initial rating via options or markup data attribute
  • Execute callback after rating (ex. to notify a server)
  • onHover and onLeave events
  • Locked / Read-only mode
  • Unload option Change star shape (rounded or straight)
  • Resize stars
  • Change rated star colors by level


demo

For a working demo, see: http://nashio.github.io/star-rating-svg/demo

Usage

  1. Include jQuery:

    <script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.0.0/jquery.min.js"></script>

  2. Include plugin's code:

    <script src="jquery.star-rating-svg.js"></script>

  3. Include plugin's css:

    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="star-rating-svg.css">

  4. Add the markup

    <div class="my-rating"></div>

  5. Call the plugin:

    $(".my-rating").starRating({
    starSize: 25,
    callback: function(currentRating, $el){
        // make a server call here
    }
});

Options

optiondefaultdescription
totalStars5Amount of stars to show
initialRating0Initial rating applied on load
minRating0Specify the lowest rating
starSize40width in pixels of each star
useFullStarsfalserate using whole stars, if enabled, it doesn't use half-steps
emptyColorlightgrayColor assigned to an empty star
hoverColororangeColor assigned to hovered star
activeColorgoldColor assigned to active rated star
ratedColorcrimsonColor assigned to manually rated star
ratedColors['#333333', '#555555', '#888888', '#AAAAAA', '#CCCCCC']colors assigned to each level of rated stars
useGradienttrueActive stars will use gradient coloring
To use this option you need to populate the object [starGradient]
starGradient{start: '#FEF7CD', end: '#FF9511'}Define the star and end colors for the gradient
readOnlyfalseIf false any interaction is disabled
disableAfterRatetrueRemoves further events once a rate is selected
strokeWidth0Defines the thickness of the border, 0 is disabled
strokeColorblackDefines the color for the border
starShape'straight' or 'rounded'Change the star shape type
baseUrlfalsewhen enabled (true), enables compatibility with the base tag in your head section
forceRoundUpfalseif true, forces rounding the initial rating to the nearest upper half even if the value is closer to the lower (1.1 -> 1.5 rather than 1.1 -> 1.0)

Methods

methodargumentsdescription
unload Destroys the instance and removes events attached to it
setRating0 to max stars (int), round (Boolean)Manually sets the rating
getRating Gets the current rating from instance
resize1 to 200Resize the stars on the fly
setReadOnlyBooleanDisable or enable stars manually
// unload/destroy example
$('your-selector').starRating('unload')
// set rating example
$('your-selector').starRating('setRating', 2.5)
// set rating and round
$('your-selector').starRating('setRating', 2.8, true) // 3.0
// get rating example
$('your-selector').starRating('getRating')
// resize
$('your-selector').starRating('resize', 50)
// disable/enable stars manually
$('.your-selector').starRating('setReadOnly', true);

Callbacks

nameargumentsdescription
callbackrating, DOM elementExecutes when selecting a rate
$('your-selector').starRating({
    callback: function(currentRating, $el){
        // do something after rating
    }
});

Events

methoddescription
onHoverexecutes a callback on mouseover
onLeaveexecutes a callback on mouseout
$('your-selector').starRating({
    onHover: function(currentIndex, currentRating, $el){
            // do something on mouseover
    },
    onLeave: function(currentIndex, currentRating, $el){
            // do something after mouseout
    }
});

Files

Code example

demo/index.html/

Source file

src/

Minified version

dist/

Changelog

1.3.0

  • Define rated star colors per level by using an array of colors

1.2.2

  • Specify the lowest rating with 'minRating'

1.2.1

  • Adds color for manually rated stars 'ratedColor'

1.2.0

  • Adds public method to disable & enable stars manually

1.1.1

  • Fixes issue when using SVG + base tag

1.1.0

  • Change the star type
  • Adds method to resize star on the fly

1.0.1

  • Fixes Firefox hover issues

1.0.0

  • Adds set rating, and get rating
  • Adds onHover event
  • Adds onLeave event

0.9.4

  • Fixes support for enabling full stars

0.9.3

  • Returns element on callback
  • Fixed typos

0.8.2

  • Fixed bugs related to rendering in retina

0.8.0

  • Added readonly mode

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bsr
bootstrap-star-ratingA simple yet powerful JQuery star rating plugin with fractional rating support.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
jrj
jquery-raty-js:star2: Raty - A Star Rating Plugin
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
81
srs
star-rating-svg2A star rating jQuery plugin that uses SVG for easier customization
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
144
jquery-star-rating-pluginFyneworks.com jQuery Start Rating Plugin ported to git to be published via bower
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
@virtualidentity/jquery-star-rating-pluginA simple jquery star rating plugin
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial