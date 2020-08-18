For a working demo, see: http://nashio.github.io/star-rating-svg/demo
Include jQuery:
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.0.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
Include plugin's code:
<script src="jquery.star-rating-svg.js"></script>
Include plugin's css:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="star-rating-svg.css">
Add the markup
<div class="my-rating"></div>
Call the plugin:
$(".my-rating").starRating({
starSize: 25,
callback: function(currentRating, $el){
// make a server call here
}
});
|option
|default
|description
|totalStars
|5
|Amount of stars to show
|initialRating
|0
|Initial rating applied on load
|minRating
|0
|Specify the lowest rating
|starSize
|40
|width in pixels of each star
|useFullStars
|false
|rate using whole stars, if enabled, it doesn't use half-steps
|emptyColor
|lightgray
|Color assigned to an empty star
|hoverColor
|orange
|Color assigned to hovered star
|activeColor
|gold
|Color assigned to active rated star
|ratedColor
|crimson
|Color assigned to manually rated star
|ratedColors
|['#333333', '#555555', '#888888', '#AAAAAA', '#CCCCCC']
|colors assigned to each level of rated stars
|useGradient
|true
|Active stars will use gradient coloring
|To use this option you need to populate the object [starGradient]
|starGradient
|{start: '#FEF7CD', end: '#FF9511'}
|Define the star and end colors for the gradient
|readOnly
|false
|If false any interaction is disabled
|disableAfterRate
|true
|Removes further events once a rate is selected
|strokeWidth
|0
|Defines the thickness of the border, 0 is disabled
|strokeColor
|black
|Defines the color for the border
|starShape
|'straight' or 'rounded'
|Change the star shape type
|baseUrl
|false
|when enabled (true), enables compatibility with the base tag in your head section
|forceRoundUp
|false
|if true, forces rounding the initial rating to the nearest upper half even if the value is closer to the lower (1.1 -> 1.5 rather than 1.1 -> 1.0)
|method
|arguments
|description
|unload
|Destroys the instance and removes events attached to it
|setRating
|0 to max stars (int), round (Boolean)
|Manually sets the rating
|getRating
|Gets the current rating from instance
|resize
|1 to 200
|Resize the stars on the fly
|setReadOnly
|Boolean
|Disable or enable stars manually
// unload/destroy example
$('your-selector').starRating('unload')
// set rating example
$('your-selector').starRating('setRating', 2.5)
// set rating and round
$('your-selector').starRating('setRating', 2.8, true) // 3.0
// get rating example
$('your-selector').starRating('getRating')
// resize
$('your-selector').starRating('resize', 50)
// disable/enable stars manually
$('.your-selector').starRating('setReadOnly', true);
|name
|arguments
|description
|callback
|rating, DOM element
|Executes when selecting a rate
$('your-selector').starRating({
callback: function(currentRating, $el){
// do something after rating
}
});
|method
|description
|onHover
|executes a callback on mouseover
|onLeave
|executes a callback on mouseout
$('your-selector').starRating({
onHover: function(currentIndex, currentRating, $el){
// do something on mouseover
},
onLeave: function(currentIndex, currentRating, $el){
// do something after mouseout
}
});
Code example
Source file
Minified version
The MIT License (MIT)