StanzaJS

Modern XMPP, with a JSON API.

What is this?

StanzaJS is a JavaScript/TypeScript library for using modern XMPP, and it does that by exposing everything as JSON. Unless you insist, you have no need to ever see or touch any XML when using StanzaJS.

Installing

npm install stanza

Echo Client Demo

import * as XMPP from 'stanza' ; const client = XMPP.createClient({ jid : 'echobot@example.com' , password : 'hunter2' , transports : { websocket : 'wss://example.com:5281/xmpp-websocket' , bosh : 'https://example.com:5281/http-bind' } }); client.on( 'session:started' , () => { client.getRoster(); client.sendPresence(); }); client.on( 'chat' , msg => { client.sendMessage({ to : msg.from, body : 'You sent: ' + msg.body }); }); client.connect();

Documentation

Discussion

MUC Room: discuss@stanzajs.org / Logs

License

MIT

Portions of StanzaJS are derived from prior works. See NOTICE file for details.

Created By

