openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sta

stanza

by Lance Stout
12.17.2 (see all)

Modern XMPP, with a JSON API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

StanzaJS

Modern XMPP, with a JSON API.

npm chat

What is this?

StanzaJS is a JavaScript/TypeScript library for using modern XMPP, and it does that by exposing everything as JSON. Unless you insist, you have no need to ever see or touch any XML when using StanzaJS.

Installing

npm install stanza

Echo Client Demo

import * as XMPP from 'stanza';

const client = XMPP.createClient({
    jid: 'echobot@example.com',
    password: 'hunter2',

    // If you have a .well-known/host-meta.json file for your
    // domain, the connection transport config can be skipped.
    transports: {
        websocket: 'wss://example.com:5281/xmpp-websocket',
        bosh: 'https://example.com:5281/http-bind'
    }
});

client.on('session:started', () => {
    client.getRoster();
    client.sendPresence();
});

client.on('chat', msg => {
    client.sendMessage({
        to: msg.from,
        body: 'You sent: ' + msg.body
    });
});

client.connect();

Documentation

Discussion

MUC Room: discuss@stanzajs.org / Logs

These are related modules that form part of StanzaJS:

NameDescriptionSource
stanza-shimsRuntime shims used by StanzaJS for node, browsers, and React Native.Source

These are some additional modules that are highly recommended for use with StanzaJS:

NameDescriptionSource
staydownRender helper that keeps an element scrolled to the bottom based on user intent.Source
webrtc-adapterShims browsers to provide a consistent WebRTC API.Source

License

MIT

Portions of StanzaJS are derived from prior works. See NOTICE file for details.

Created By

If you like this, follow @lancestout on Twitter.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial