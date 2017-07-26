A simple node.js wrapper for Stanford CoreNLP.

What is Stanford CoreNLP?

Stanford CoreNLP provides a set of natural language analysis tools which can take raw English language text input and give the base forms of words, their parts of speech, whether they are names of companies, people, etc., normalize dates, times, and numeric quantities, and mark up the structure of sentences in terms of phrases and word dependencies, and indicate which noun phrases refer to the same entities. Stanford CoreNLP is an integrated framework, which make it very easy to apply a bunch of language analysis tools to a piece of text. Starting from plain text, you can run all the tools on it with just two lines of code. Its analyses provide the foundational building blocks for higher-level and domain-specific text understanding applications.

Stanford CoreNLP integrates all our NLP tools, including the part-of-speech (POS) tagger, the named entity recognizer (NER), the parser, and the coreference resolution system, and provides model files for analysis of English. The goal of this project is to enable people to quickly and painlessly get complete linguistic annotations of natural language texts. It is designed to be highly flexible and extensible. With a single option you can change which tools should be enabled and which should be disabled.

The Stanford CoreNLP code is written in Java and licensed under the GNU General Public License (v2 or later). Source is included. Note that this is the full GPL, which allows many free uses, but not its use in distributed proprietary software. The download is 214 MB and requires Java 1.6+.

Installation

node-stanford-simple-nlp depends on Standord CoreNLP v3.8.0. And don't forget to set proper environment variables like JAVA_HOME in your system.

npm install stanford-simple-nlp

Important! You should download stanford-corenlp-full-2017-06-09.zip file and unzip to the ./jar folder. You can download the file from here. This file couldn't be pushed to github & npm because of its too big size(about 214MB).

Usage

Async mode

var StanfordSimpleNLP = require ( 'stanford-simple-nlp' ); var stanfordSimpleNLP = new StanfordSimpleNLP.StanfordSimpleNLP( function ( err ) { stanfordSimpleNLP.process( 'This is so good.' , function ( err, result ) { ... }); });

Sync mode

var StanfordSimpleNlp = require ( 'stanford-simple-nlp' ); var stanfordSimpleNLP = new StanfordSimpleNlp.StanfordSimpleNLP(); stanfordSimpleNLP.loadPipelineSync(); stanfordSimpleNLP.process( 'This is so good.' , function ( err, result ) { ... });

Warning! If you didn't initialize the class without callback function then you will meet 'Load a pipeline first.' error. So you have to do it with callback function or call loadPipeline(options, callback) function seperately.

License

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.

This license also applies to the included Stanford CoreNLP files.

You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program. If not, see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.

Author: Taeho Kim (xissysnd@gmail.com). Copyright 2013~2014.