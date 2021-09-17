JavaScript Standard Style with custom tweaks
This package allows users to follow JavaScript Standard Style, but deviate if needed. This can be done by adding an
.eslintrc file to their project directory or by adding an
"eslintConfig" attribute to your
package.json. That eslint config will be layed on top of the
standard ruleset.
If there is a
standard attribute in your
package.json for defining globals or ignoring files, rename it to
standardx:
"standardx": {
"global": [
"chrome",
"muon",
"postMessage"
]
}
All other
standard features remain intact (including
--fix!)
npm install standardx --global
Use
standardx on the command line the same way you use
standard:
Usage:
standardx <flags> [FILES...]
If FILES is omitted, then all JavaScript source files (*.js, *.jsx) in the current
working directory are checked, recursively.
Certain paths (node_modules/, coverage/, vendor/, *.min.js, bundle.js, and
files/folders that begin with '.' like .git/) are automatically ignored.
Paths in a project's root .gitignore file are also automatically ignored.
Flags:
--fix Automatically fix problems
-v, --verbose Show rule names for errors (to ignore specific rules)
--version Show current version
-h, --help Show usage information
Flags (advanced):
--stdin Read file text from stdin
--global Declare global variable
--plugin Use custom eslint plugin
--env Use custom eslint environment
--parser Use custom js parser (e.g. babel-eslint)
Running
standardx with no additional configuration is the same as running
standard itself. (Except rename the
"standard" property in
package.json to
"standardx" if you have one.)
If there are rules you would like turned off, modify the ruleset using eslint config. Check out Configuring eslint for more information.
Via:
.eslintrc:
{
"rules": {
"camelcase": 0
}
}
or via package.json:
{
"name": "coolproject",
"description": "My Cool Project",
"version": "1.0.0",
"author": "Fantastic Developer",
"eslintConfig": {
"rules": {
"camelcase": 0
}
}
}
Now, running
standardx (with no additional arguments) will allow snake_case without error!
Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.