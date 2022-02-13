A cross-browser wrapper for the Web Audio API which aims to closely follow the standard.
This package provides a subset (although it's almost complete) of the Web Audio API which works in a reliable and consistent way in every supported browser. In contrast to other popular polyfills
standardized-audio-context does not patch or modify anything on the global scope. In other words, it does not cause any side effects. It can therefore be used safely inside of libraries. It's what's known as a ponyfill.
One of the goals of
standardized-audio-context is to only implement missing functionality and to
avoid rewriting built-in features whenever possible. Please take a look at the paragraph about the
browser support below for more information.
There are of course some things which cannot be faked in a way that makes them as performant as
they could be when implemented natively. The most obvious amongst those things is the
AudioWorklet. Please have a look at the list of all supported methods below for more detailed information.
The
standardized-audio-context is available on
npm and can be installed as usual.
npm install standardized-audio-context
You can then import the
AudioContext and
OfflineAudioContext like this:
import { AudioContext, OfflineAudioContext } from 'standardized-audio-context';
It is also possible to load
standardized-audio-context with a service like jspm. The import statement from above would then need to be changed to point to a URL.
import { AudioContext, OfflineAudioContext } from 'https://jspm.dev/standardized-audio-context';
Once the
AudioContext and/or
OfflineAudioContext are imported they can be used in the same way as their native counterparts. The following snippet will for example produce a nice and clean (as well as annoying) sine wave.
import { AudioContext } from 'standardized-audio-context';
const audioContext = new AudioContext();
const oscillatorNode = audioContext.createOscillator();
oscillatorNode.connect(audioContext.destination);
oscillatorNode.start();
An alternative approach would be to use the AudioNode constructors (the OscillatorNode constructor in this case) instead of the factory methods.
import { AudioContext, OscillatorNode } from 'standardized-audio-context';
const audioContext = new AudioContext();
const oscillatorNode = new OscillatorNode(audioContext);
oscillatorNode.connect(audioContext.destination);
oscillatorNode.start();
This is an almost complete implementation of the
AudioContext interface. It only misses the
createScriptProcessor() method which is deprecated anyway.
⚠️ Setting the sampleRate is not supported in Safari so far.
⚠️ Safari allows only 4 running AudioContexts at the same time. Creating the fifth AudioContext will throw an
UnknownError.
The AudioContext implements the following TypeScript interface.
interface IAudioContext extends EventTarget {
readonly audioWorklet?: IAudioWorklet;
readonly baseLatency: number;
readonly currentTime: number;
readonly destination: IAudioDestinationNode<IAudioContext>;
readonly listener: IAudioListener;
onstatechange: null | TEventHandler<IAudioContext>;
readonly sampleRate: number;
readonly state: TAudioContextState;
close(): Promise<void>;
createAnalyser(): IAnalyserNode<IAudioContext>;
createBiquadFilter(): IBiquadFilterNode<IAudioContext>;
createBuffer(numberOfChannels: number, length: number, sampleRate: number): IAudioBuffer;
createBufferSource(): IAudioBufferSourceNode<IAudioContext>;
createChannelMerger(numberOfInputs?: number): IAudioNode<IAudioContext>;
createChannelSplitter(numberOfOutputs?: number): IAudioNode<IAudioContext>;
createConstantSource(): IConstantSourceNode<IAudioContext>;
createConvolver(): IConvolverNode<IAudioContext>;
createDelay(maxDelayTime?: number): IDelayNode<IAudioContext>;
createDynamicsCompressor(): IDynamicsCompressorNode<IAudioContext>;
createGain(): IGainNode<IAudioContext>;
createIIRFilter(feedforward: number[], feedback: number[]): IIIRFilterNode<IAudioContext>;
createMediaElementSource(mediaElement: HTMLMediaElement): IMediaElementAudioSourceNode<IAudioContext>;
createMediaStreamDestination(): IMediaElementAudioDestinationNode<IAudioContext>;
createMediaStreamSource(mediaStream: MediaStream): IMediaStreamAudioSourceNode<IAudioContext>;
createMediaStreamTrackSource(mediaStreamTrack: MediaStreamTrack): IMediaStreamTrackAudioSourceNode<IAudioContext>;
createOscillator(): IOscillatorNode<IAudioContext>;
createPanner(): IPannerNode<IAudioContext>;
createPeriodicWave(real: number[], imag: number[], constraints?: Partial<IPeriodicWaveConstraints>): IPeriodicWave;
createStereoPanner(): IStereoPannerNode<IAudioContext>;
createWaveShaper(): IWaveShaperNode<IAudioContext>;
decodeAudioData(
audioData: ArrayBuffer,
successCallback?: TDecodeSuccessCallback,
errorCallback?: TDecodeErrorCallback
): Promise<IAudioBuffer>;
resume(): Promise<void>;
suspend(): Promise<void>;
}
The properties and methods are described in greater detail below.
This is an almost complete implementation of the
OfflineAudioContext interface. It only misses the
createScriptProcessor() method which is deprecated anyway.
⚠️ Safari does not support creating an OfflineAudioContext with more than 10 channels or with a sampleRate below 44100 Hz.
It implements the following TypeScript interface.
interface IOfflineAudioContext extends EventTarget {
readonly audioWorklet?: IAudioWorklet;
readonly baseLatency: number;
readonly currentTime: number;
readonly destination: IAudioDestinationNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
readonly length: number;
readonly listener: IAudioListener;
onstatechange: null | TEventHandler<IOfflineAudioContext>;
readonly sampleRate: number;
readonly state: TAudioContextState;
createAnalyser(): IAnalyserNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createBiquadFilter(): IBiquadFilterNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createBuffer(numberOfChannels: number, length: number, sampleRate: number): IAudioBuffer;
createBufferSource(): IAudioBufferSourceNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createChannelMerger(numberOfInputs?: number): IAudioNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createChannelSplitter(numberOfOutputs?: number): IAudioNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createConstantSource(): IConstantSourceNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createConvolver(): IConvolverNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createDelay(maxDelayTime?: number): IDelayNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createDynamicsCompressor(): IDynamicsCompressorNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createGain(): IGainNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createIIRFilter(feedforward: number[], feedback: number[]): IIIRFilterNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createOscillator(): IOscillatorNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createPanner(): IPannerNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createPeriodicWave(real: number[], imag: number[], constraints?: Partial<IPeriodicWaveConstraints>): IPeriodicWave;
createStereoPanner(): IStereoPannerNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
createWaveShaper(): IWaveShaperNode<IOfflineAudioContext>;
decodeAudioData(
audioData: ArrayBuffer,
successCallback?: TDecodeSuccessCallback,
errorCallback?: TDecodeErrorCallback
): Promise<IAudioBuffer>;
startRendering(): Promise<IAudioBuffer>;
}
The properties and methods are described in greater detail below.
⚠️ The
AudioWorklet is accessible as a property of an AudioContext or OfflineAudioContext. It uses the ScriptProcessorNode internally to create an
AudioWorkletProcessor in Safari. This means it will only provide the performance improvements that you would normally expect from using an
AudioWorklet in Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Opera.
⚠️ The fact that the internal implementation relies on a ScriptProcessorNode also implies that the
channelCountMode can only be
'explicit' for now. It also means that the total number of channels of all inputs plus the number of all parameters can't be larger than six.
⚠️ Another thing to keep in mind is that the fallback will evaluate the
AudioWorkletProcessor on the global scope. It gets isolated in a basic way to mimic the
AudioWorkletGlobalScope but that can't be done in a way which makes it impossible for an attacker to break out of that sandbox. This should not be a problem unless you load an AudioWorklet from an untrusted source.
⚠️ Firefox and Safari up to version 14.0.1 do not support modifying the listener via AudioParams. Therefore calling any of the scheduling functions on the AudioParams of a listener of an OfflineAudioContext throws a
NotSupportedError.
This is an implementation of the
createAnalyser() factory method. The
AnalyserNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createBiquadFilter() factory method. The
BiquadFilterNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createBuffer() factory method. The
AudioBuffer constructor may be used as an alternative.
⚠️ Safari does not support AudioBuffers with a sampleRate below 22050 Hz.
This is an implementation of the
createBufferSource() factory method. The
AudioBufferSourceNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
⚠️ The detune AudioParam is not implemented so far.
⚠️ Safari up to version 14.0.1 did not support to connect a signal to the playbackRate AudioParam. Therefore an attempt to connect any other
AudioNode to it will throw a
NotSupportedError in those version of Safari.
This is an implementation of the
createChannelMerger() factory method. The
ChannelMergerNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createChannelSplitter() factory method. The
ChannelSplitterNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createConstantSource() factory method. The
ConstantSourceNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createConvolver() factory method. The
ConvolverNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createDelay() factory method. The
DelayNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
⚠️ The delayTime AudioParam can't be set to very small values in any browser except Firefox.
This is an implementation of the
createDynamicsCompressor() factory method. The
DynamicsCompressorNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createGain() factory method. The
GainNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createIIRFilter() factory method. The
IIRFilterNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
⚠️ It has to be faked internally with a ScriptProcessorNode in Safari which means it is not as performant as in other browsers which support it natively.
This is an implementation of the
createMediaElementSource() factory method. The
MediaElementAudioSourceNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
It does only work with an AudioContext but not with an OfflineAudioContext.
This is an implementation of the
createMediaStreamDestination() factory method. The
MediaStreamAudioDestinationNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
It does only work with an AudioContext but not with an OfflineAudioContext.
This is an implementation of the
createMediaStreamSource() factory method. The
MediaStreamAudioSourceNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
It does only work with an AudioContext but not with an OfflineAudioContext.
⚠️ Safari outputs silence if the MediaStreamAudioSourceNode remains disconnected for about two seconds.
This is an implementation of the
createMediaStreamTrackSource() factory method. The
MediaStreamTrackAudioSourceNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
It does only work with an AudioContext but not with an OfflineAudioContext.
This is an implementation of the
createOscillator() factory method. The
OscillatorNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createPanner() factory method. The
PannerNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createPeriodicWave() factory method. The
PeriodicWave constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
createStereoPanner() factory method. The
StereoPannerNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
The channelCountMode can only be
'explicit' unless Safari comes up with a native implementation.
This is an implementation of the
createWaveShaper() factory method. The
WaveShaperNode constructor may be used as an alternative.
This is an implementation of the
decodeAudioData() method. There is also a standalone method with a similar interface described below.
This is a standalone wrapper which can be used in a similar way as the instance method with the same name. The most notable difference is that it expects an (Offline)AudioContext created with this library as the first parameter. But it can also handle a native (webkit)(Offline)AudioContext. Another difference is that it only returns a promise. It will not call any callbacks.
import { decodeAudioData } from 'standardized-audio-context';
// Let's imagine you run this in Safari.
const nativeAudioContext = new webkitAudioContextContext();
const response = await fetch('/a-super-cool-audio-file');
const arrayBuffer = await response.arrayBuffer();
const audioBuffer = await decodeAudioData(nativeAudioContext, arrayBuffer);
This is a utility function which determines if the given value is an AudioContext or not. It does not differentiate between an AudioContext created by
standardized-audio-context or a native one. But it will return false for an OfflineAudioContext.
import { AudioContext, isAnyAudioContext } from 'standardized-audio-context';
// This will create an AudioContext from standardized-audio-context.
const audioContext = new AudioContext();
isAnyAudioContext(audioContext); // true
// This will create a native AudioContext.
const nativeAudioContext = new window.AudioContext();
isAnyAudioContext(nativeAudioContext); // true
This is a helper function which allows to identify an AudioNode without any custom instanceof or property checks. It returns true if the given value is an AudioNode or false if not. It doesn't matter if the given value is an AudioNode which has been created with
standardized-audio-context or not.
import { OfflineAudioContext, isAnyAudioNode } from 'standardized-audio-context';
// This will create a native AudioContext.
const nativeAudioContext = new AudioContext();
isAnyAudioNode(nativeAudioContext.createGain()); // true
// This will create an OfflineAudioContext from standardized-audio-context.
const offlineAudioContext = new OfflineAudioContext({ length: 10, sampleRate: 44100 });
isAnyAudioNode(offlineAudioContext.createGain()); // true
This is a helper function similiar to
isAnyAudioNode() but for AudioParams. It returns true if the given value is an AudioParam or false in case it isn't. It doesn't matter if the given value is an AudioParam which has been created with
standardized-audio-context or not.
import { OfflineAudioContext, isAnyAudioParam } from 'standardized-audio-context';
// This will create a native AudioContext.
const nativeAudioContext = new AudioContext();
isAnyAudioParam(nativeAudioContext.createGain().gain); // true
// This will create an OfflineAudioContext from standardized-audio-context.
const offlineAudioContext = new OfflineAudioContext({ length: 10, sampleRate: 44100 });
isAnyAudioParam(offlineAudioContext.createGain().gain); // true
This is a utility function which determines if the given value is an OfflineAudioContext or not. It does not differentiate between an OfflineAudioContext created by
standardized-audio-context or a native one.
import { OfflineAudioContext, isAnyOfflineAudioContext } from 'standardized-audio-context';
// This will create an OfflineAudioContext from standardized-audio-context.
const offlineAudioContext = new OfflineAudioContext({ length: 10, sampleRate: 44100 });
isAnyOfflineAudioContext(offlineAudioContext); // true
// This will create a native OfflineAudioContext.
const nativeOfflineAudioContext = new window.OfflineAudioContext(1, 10, 44100);
isAnyOfflineAudioContext(nativeOfflineAudioContext); // true
standardized-audio-context is also exporting a promise which can be accessed by calling
isSupported(). This promise resolves to a boolean which indicates if the functionality is supported within the currently used browser. This is not part of the specification.
import { isSupported } from 'standardized-audio-context';
isSupported().then((isSupported) => {
if (isSupported) {
// yeah everything should work
} else {
// oh no this browser seems to be outdated
}
});
The goal of this package is to provide a consistent API. But at the same time this package should not grow indefinitely until everything works in IE 6. Whenever a feature is implemented in every supported browser which required a polyfill before to work correctly that polyfill gets removed from this package. And hopefully at some point in the future this package boils down to a file which only re-exports built-in objects.
But until then great care is taken to avoid any unnecessary bloat. This means whenever a workaround
for a certain browser is added to this library it will be accompanied by a test which checks that
this particular workaround is still needed. I call those tests expectation tests because they test
if a browser behaves as expected. An expectation test is designed to fail when the browser
eventually ships a fix. Once that happens the workaround and the backing expectation test get
removed. The expectation test however gets recycled and will now be used as part of the browser
check performed when calling
isSupported().
The list of currently supported browsers includes Chrome v81+, Edge v81+, Firefox v70+, Opera v68+ and Safari v12.1+. Please note that the tests are only executed in the current and upcoming version of each browser.
Supporting a browser only means that it is supported on the feature level. It is absolutely possible that a transpiler like Babel is necessary to use this package in every supported browser without encountering any syntax errors.
This package doesn't work with Node.js.
This package is written in TypeScript which means it can be used seamlessly in any TypeScript project. But that is entirely optional.
In contrast to the Web Audio API types that TypeScript provides out of the box the types exported
by
standardized-audio-context do actually match the concrete implementation. TypeScript
generates its types from the Web IDL definition of the Web Audio
API which does not always match the actually available implementations.
All implemented methods are covered by a large number of tests which are executed in the browsers mentioned above. Many thanks to BrowserStack and Sauce Labs for allowing this module to be tested with their services.