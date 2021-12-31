Automatic Expo versioning with Standard Version
npm i -D standard-version@next standard-version-expo
Standard version is a tool to automate the versioning of your project using semver and conventional commits.
This package includes some helpful bumpers to update the Expo manifest automatically.
With these bumpers you can automate updating the
version, Android
versionCode, and/or iOS
buildNumber.
You should be able to automate versioning of your app by using a single command, like:
$ npx standard-version --release-as minor
If you receive an error like
Invalid Version: undefined, make sure your
package.jsonhas a starting
version.
It's recommended to install both Standard Version and this package as
devDependency.
You can do this with the npm command listed at the top of this read me.
After you installed the packages, we need to configure Standard Version using any of the configuration methods listed here.
Here is an example configuration that updates the version, Android
versionCode, and iOS
buildNumber using the recommended approaches.
// .versionrc.js
module.exports = {
bumpFiles: [
{
filename: 'package.json',
},
{
filename: 'app.json',
updater: require.resolve('standard-version-expo'),
},
{
filename: 'app.json',
updater: require.resolve('standard-version-expo/android'),
},
{
filename: 'app.json',
updater: require.resolve('standard-version-expo/ios'),
},
],
};
To test if your configuration works as expected, you can run standard version in dry mode. This shows you what will happen, without actually applying the versions and tags.
$ npx standard-version --dry-run
Standard Version's version bumpers are pretty simple; each bump only updates a single file using a single updater.
This package exposes multiple kinds of updaters, for different areas of the manifest.
You can "compose" your own set of
bumpFiles entries to suit your needs.
|updater
|example
|description
<root>
3.2.1
|alias of
manifest/version
manifest
3.2.1
|alias of
manifest/version
manifest/version
3.2.1
|Replace
expo.version with the exact calculated semver. (recommended)
android
360030201
|alias of
android/code
android/code
350010000
|Replace
expo.android.versionCode with the method described by Maxi Rosson. (recommended)
android/increment
8
|Replace
expo.android.versionCode with an incremental version.
ios
3.2.1
|alias of
ios/version
ios/code
360030201
|Replace
expo.ios.buildNumber with the method described by Maxi Rosson.
ios/increment
9
|Replace
expo.ios.buildNumber with an incremental version.
ios/version
3.2.1
|Replace
expo.ios.buildNumber with the exact calculated semver. (recommended)
Semver is one of the most popular versioning methods; it generates a string with a syntax that even humans can read.
Unfortunately, in Android, we are limited to use a numeric
versionCode as version.
The version code uses an approach from Maxi Rosson to calculate a numeric value from semver.
It's a deterministic solution that removes some of the ambiguity of incremental build numbers, like security-patching old versions.
The method initially uses the Android minimum API level. For Expo, we replaced this with the major Expo SDK version.