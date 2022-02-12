Standard Notes is a simple and private notes app available on most platforms, including Web, Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android. It focuses on simplicity, and encrypts data locally before it ever touches a cloud. This means no one can read your notes but you (not even us).
If you're looking to power up your experience with extensions, and help support future development, learn more about our paid plans. Our paid plans offer:
It's no secret we love to write. Standard Notes has become a dependable environment to do your most important work, and this includes publishing your ideas to the world. That's why we created Listed. Listed allows you to create an online publication with automatic email newsletters delivered to your readers, directly from Standard Notes.
Docker is the quick and easy way to try out Standard Notes. We highly recommend using our official Docker hub image.
Before you start make sure you have a
.env file copied from the sample
.env.sample and configured with your parameters.
If your intention is not contributing but just running the app we recommend using our official image from Docker hub like this:
docker run -d -p 3001:3001 --env-file=your-env-file standardnotes/web:stable
Or if you want to use the
develop branch that is in a work-in-progress state please use:
docker run -d -p 3001:3001 --env-file=your-env-file standardnotes/web:latest
You can then access the app at
http://localhost:3001 (please check Docker container logs if the server has started already and is listening on connections).
This repo contains the core code used in the web app, as well as the Electron-based desktop application.
Instructions:
yarn setup
yarn start
Then open your browser to
http://localhost:3001.
You can also set the
DEFAULT_SYNC_SERVER environment variable to set the default server for login and registration.
DEFAULT_SYNC_SERVER=https://sync.myserver
For contributing we highly recommend you use our docker-compose setup that is provided in this repository.
Use the included docker-compose.yml file to build Standard Notes with
docker-compose. Once your
.env file has been copied and configured, simply run:
This should load the app container and run the necessary scripts. You should then be able to reach the app at
http://localhost:3001