Test your Markdown files for Standard JavaScript Style™

Installation

npm install standard-markdown --save

Usage

Linting

This module works just like standard , but instead of linting javascript files, it lints GitHub-Flavored js and javascript code blocks inside markdown files.

Lint everything in the current directory:

standard-markdown

Or lint some other directory:

standard-markdown some/other/directory

All files with .md or .markdown extension are linted, and the following directories are ignored:

.git

node_modules

vendor

If you want to specify which files to lint / which files to ignore you can use glob patterns

standard-markdown some/directory **/*.md !api/**/*.md standard-markdown *.md

Fixing

This module also provides the ability to automatically fix common syntax issues like extra semicolons, bad whitespacing, etc. This functionality is provided by standard.

standard-markdown some/directory --fix

Once the module has attempted to fix all your issues it will run the linter on the generated files so you can see how much it fixed.

Rules

This module disables certain rules that were considered inappropriate for linting JS blocks:

See #2, #18, and #19 for reasons.

For more examples of what is and isn't allowed, see the clean and dirty test fixtures.

Tests

npm install npm test

License

MIT