openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sm

standard-markdown

by Zeke Sikelianos
7.1.0 (see all)

📝 Test your Markdown files for Standard JavaScript Style™

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

standard-markdown Build Status

Test your Markdown files for Standard JavaScript Style™

Installation

npm install standard-markdown --save

Usage

Linting

This module works just like standard, but instead of linting javascript files, it lints GitHub-Flavored js and javascript code blocks inside markdown files.

Lint everything in the current directory:

standard-markdown

Or lint some other directory:

standard-markdown some/other/directory

All files with .md or .markdown extension are linted, and the following directories are ignored:

  • .git
  • node_modules
  • vendor

If you want to specify which files to lint / which files to ignore you can use glob patterns

# This will lint everything in some/directory except everything in some/directory/api
standard-markdown some/directory **/*.md !api/**/*.md

# You also don't need to specify CWD to use globs
# This will only lint markdown file in the current directory
standard-markdown *.md

Fixing

This module also provides the ability to automatically fix common syntax issues like extra semicolons, bad whitespacing, etc. This functionality is provided by standard.

standard-markdown some/directory --fix

Once the module has attempted to fix all your issues it will run the linter on the generated files so you can see how much it fixed.

Rules

This module disables certain rules that were considered inappropriate for linting JS blocks:

See #2, #18, and #19 for reasons.

For more examples of what is and isn't allowed, see the clean and dirty test fixtures.

Tests

npm install
npm test

Dependencies

  • commander: The complete solution for node.js command-line programs
  • globby: Extends glob with support for multiple patterns and exposes a Promise API
  • standard: JavaScript Standard Style

Dev Dependencies

  • tap-spec: Formatted TAP output like Mocha's spec reporter
  • tape: tap-producing test harness for node and browsers

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial