webpack loader for linting your code with JavaScript Standard Style
standard alongside
standard-loader.
npm install --save-dev standard-loader standard
// webpack.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack')
const config = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
// set up standard-loader as a preloader
enforce: 'pre',
test: /\.jsx?$/,
loader: 'standard-loader',
exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
options: {
// config options to be passed through to standard e.g.
parser: 'babel-eslint'
}
},
// other loaders...
]
}
}
webpack 1.x is no longer supported as of
standard-loader version
6.0.0. PRs for webpack 1.x support will be accepted on the 5.x branch.
{
// Emit errors instead of warnings (default = false)
error: false,
// enable snazzy output (default = true)
snazzy: true,
// configure alternative checker e.g. 'standardx' (default = 'standard')
standard: 'standard',
// all other config options are passed through to standard e.g.
parser: 'babel-eslint'
}
//code not conforming to standard style
module.exports = function(a,b) {
console.log( a, b);
}
> webpack
Hash: c5c5efad42144b469dcd
Version: webpack 4.0.1
Time: 974ms
Built at: 2018-3-3 19:54:20
Asset Size Chunks Chunk Names
build.js 3.38 KiB bundle [emitted] bundle
Entrypoint bundle = build.js
[./index.js] 592 bytes {bundle} [built] [1 warning]
single entry ./index.js bundle
WARNING in ./index.js
/Users/timoxley/Projects/standard-loader/example/index.js
1:1 error Expected space or tab after '//' in comment spaced-comment
3:26 error Missing space before function parentheses space-before-function-paren
3:28 error A space is required after ',' comma-spacing
4:1 error Expected indentation of 2 spaces but found 4 indent
4:16 error There should be no spaces inside this paren space-in-parens
4:23 error Extra semicolon semi
6:1 error More than 1 blank line not allowed no-multiple-empty-lines
✖ 7 problems
