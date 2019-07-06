openbase logo
Readme

standard-loader

webpack loader for linting your code with JavaScript Standard Style

Build Status Standard - JavaScript Style Guide

NPM NPM

Installation

  • Install the desired version of standard alongside standard-loader.
npm install --save-dev standard-loader standard

Usage

webpack 2+

// webpack.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack')

const config = {
  // ...
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        // set up standard-loader as a preloader
        enforce: 'pre',
        test: /\.jsx?$/,
        loader: 'standard-loader',
        exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
        options: {
          // config options to be passed through to standard e.g.
          parser: 'babel-eslint'
        }
      },
      // other loaders...
    ]
  }
}

webpack 1

webpack 1.x is no longer supported as of standard-loader version 6.0.0. PRs for webpack 1.x support will be accepted on the 5.x branch.

Configuration Options

{
  // Emit errors instead of warnings (default = false)
  error: false,
  // enable snazzy output (default = true)
  snazzy: true,
  // configure alternative checker e.g. 'standardx' (default = 'standard')
  standard: 'standard',
  // all other config options are passed through to standard e.g.
  parser: 'babel-eslint'
}

Example Input

//code not conforming to standard style

module.exports = function(a,b) {
    console.log( a, b);
}

Example Output

> webpack
Hash: c5c5efad42144b469dcd
Version: webpack 4.0.1
Time: 974ms
Built at: 2018-3-3 19:54:20
   Asset      Size  Chunks             Chunk Names
build.js  3.38 KiB  bundle  [emitted]  bundle
Entrypoint bundle = build.js
[./index.js] 592 bytes {bundle} [built] [1 warning]
       single entry ./index.js  bundle

WARNING in ./index.js

/Users/timoxley/Projects/standard-loader/example/index.js
  1:1   error  Expected space or tab after '//' in comment   spaced-comment
  3:26  error  Missing space before function parentheses     space-before-function-paren
  3:28  error  A space is required after ','                 comma-spacing
  4:1   error  Expected indentation of 2 spaces but found 4  indent
  4:16  error  There should be no spaces inside this paren   space-in-parens
  4:23  error  Extra semicolon                               semi
  6:1   error  More than 1 blank line not allowed            no-multiple-empty-lines

 7 problems

Licence

ISC

