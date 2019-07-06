webpack loader for linting your code with JavaScript Standard Style

Installation

Install the desired version of standard alongside standard-loader .

npm install --save-dev standard-loader standard

Usage

webpack 2+

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) const config = { module : { rules : [ { enforce : 'pre' , test : /\.jsx?$/ , loader : 'standard-loader' , exclude : /(node_modules|bower_components)/ , options : { parser : 'babel-eslint' } }, ] } }

webpack 1

webpack 1.x is no longer supported as of standard-loader version 6.0.0 . PRs for webpack 1.x support will be accepted on the 5.x branch.

Configuration Options

{ error : false , snazzy : true , standard : 'standard' , parser : 'babel-eslint' }

Example Input

module .exports = function ( a,b ) { console .log( a, b); }

Example Output

> webpack Hash: c5c5efad42144b469dcd Version: webpack 4.0 .1 Time: 974ms Built at: 2018 -3 -3 19 :54:20 Asset Size Chunks Chunk Names build.js 3.38 KiB bundle [emitted] bundle Entrypoint bundle = build.js [./index.js] 592 bytes {bundle} [built] [1 warning] single entry ./index.js bundle WARNING in ./index.js /Users/timoxley/Projects/standard-loader/example/index.js 1 :1 error Expected space or tab after '//' in comment spaced-comment 3 :26 error Missing space before function parentheses space-before-function-paren 3 :28 error A space is required after ',' comma-spacing 4 :1 error Expected indentation of 2 spaces but found 4 indent 4 :16 error There should be no spaces inside this paren space-in-parens 4 :23 error Extra semicolon semi 6 :1 error More than 1 blank line not allowed no -multiple-empty-lines ✖ 7 problems

Licence

ISC