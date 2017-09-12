StandardHttpError.js is a very simple but useful error class for
JavaScript and Node.js that represents HTTP errors. You can then detect it with
instanceof in error handling middleware and act accordingly. Also works in the
browser through Browserify.
You can use StandardHttpError.js with any error code you like, standardized or
not. They don't have to exist beforehand, so if you're living on the cutting
edge, feel free to use
new HttpError(451, "Unavailable For Legal Reasons").
npm install standard-http-error
StandardHttpError.js follows semantic versioning, so feel
free to depend on its major version with something like
>= 1.0.0 < 2
(a.k.a
^1.0.0).
var HttpError = require("standard-http-error")
throw new HttpError(404)
Your error handler will then receive an instance of
HttpError along with the
following enumerable properties:
|Property
|Value
|name
"HttpError"
|code
404
|message
"Not Found"
As always for errors, the non-enumerable
stack property is there as well.
For compatibility with Express or Koa's default request handler (the one that
prints your errors out if you don't handle them), StandardHttpError.js also sets
status,
statusCode and
statusMessage to be aliases of
code and
message. They're non-enumerable to not pollute serialization.
StandardHttpError.js also supports passing a constant name instead of the error code.
new HttpError("NOT_FOUND")
new HttpError("FORBIDDEN")
See below for a list of error code names.
new HttpError(412, "Bad CSRF Token")
The default "Precondition Failed" message that the error code 412 would've resulted in will then be replaced by "Bad CSRF Token".
Note that status messages were always meant to be human readable, so it's perfect fine and even preferable to provide clarification in the status message. Try to stick to the capitalized form, though, as that will match the default HTTP status message style.
You can pass custom properties to be attached to the error instance as an object:
new HttpError(404, {url: req.url})
new HttpError(412, "Bad CSRF Token", {session: req.session})
You can access the given
session property then as
err.session.
If you wish to add your own functionality to StandardHttpError, subclass it:
var HttpError = require("standard-http-error")
function RemoteError(res) {
HttpError.call(this, res.statusCode, res.statusMessage)
}
RemoteError.prototype = Object.create(HttpError.prototype, {
constructor: {value: RemoteError, configurable: true, writeable: true}
})
The StandardError.js library that
StandardHttpError.js uses makes sure the
name and
stack properties of your
new error class are set properly.
If you don't want your new error class to directly inherit from
StandardHttpError, feel free to leave the
RemoteError.prototype line out.
Everything will work as before except your
RemoteError will no longer be an
instanceof StandardHttpError.js. You might want to manually grab the
HttpError.prototype.toString function then though, as that's useful for nice
String(err) output.
switch (err.code) {
case HttpError.UNAUTHORIZED: return void res.redirect("/signin")
case HttpError.NOT_FOUND: return void res.render("404")
case 451: return void res.redirect("/legal")
default: return void res.render("500")
}
StandardHttpError.js comes very handy when used with Connect/Express's error handling functionality:
Error Codes
-----------
StandardHttpError.js comes with a list of status message constants that you can
use for comparison and in `switch` statements.
var HttpError = require("standard-http-error")
var app = require("express")()
app.get("/account", function(req, res, next) {
if (req.account == null) throw new HttpError(401)
if (req.account.budget == 0) throw new HttpError(402)
// ...
})
app.use(function(err, req, res, next) {
if (!(err instanceof HttpError)) return void next(err)
res.statusCode = err.code
res.statusMessage = err.message
res.render("error", {title: err.message})
})
HttpError.NOT_FOUND // => 404
When running on Node.js, cached status codes and their names get merged with new
codes from
Http.STATUS_CODES. Existing status codes will not be changed
without bumping StandardHttpError.js's major version number. That ensures
consistent constants in Node and in the browser.
|Code
|Name
100
CONTINUE
101
SWITCHING_PROTOCOLS
102
PROCESSING
200
OK
201
CREATED
202
ACCEPTED
203
NON_AUTHORITATIVE_INFORMATION
204
NO_CONTENT
205
RESET_CONTENT
206
PARTIAL_CONTENT
207
MULTI_STATUS
208
ALREADY_REPORTED
226
IM_USED
300
MULTIPLE_CHOICES
301
MOVED_PERMANENTLY
302
FOUND
303
SEE_OTHER
304
NOT_MODIFIED
305
USE_PROXY
307
TEMPORARY_REDIRECT
308
PERMANENT_REDIRECT
400
BAD_REQUEST
401
UNAUTHORIZED
402
PAYMENT_REQUIRED
403
FORBIDDEN
404
NOT_FOUND
405
METHOD_NOT_ALLOWED
406
NOT_ACCEPTABLE
407
PROXY_AUTHENTICATION_REQUIRED
408
REQUEST_TIMEOUT
409
CONFLICT
410
GONE
411
LENGTH_REQUIRED
412
PRECONDITION_FAILED
413
PAYLOAD_TOO_LARGE
414
URI_TOO_LONG
415
UNSUPPORTED_MEDIA_TYPE
416
RANGE_NOT_SATISFIABLE
417
EXPECTATION_FAILED
418
IM_A_TEAPOT
421
MISDIRECTED_REQUEST
422
UNPROCESSABLE_ENTITY
423
LOCKED
424
FAILED_DEPENDENCY
425
UNORDERED_COLLECTION
426
UPGRADE_REQUIRED
428
PRECONDITION_REQUIRED
429
TOO_MANY_REQUESTS
431
REQUEST_HEADER_FIELDS_TOO_LARGE
500
INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR
501
NOT_IMPLEMENTED
502
BAD_GATEWAY
503
SERVICE_UNAVAILABLE
504
GATEWAY_TIMEOUT
505
HTTP_VERSION_NOT_SUPPORTED
506
VARIANT_ALSO_NEGOTIATES
507
INSUFFICIENT_STORAGE
508
LOOP_DETECTED
509
BANDWIDTH_LIMIT_EXCEEDED
510
NOT_EXTENDED
511
NETWORK_AUTHENTICATION_REQUIRED
StandardHttpError.js is released under a Lesser GNU Affero General Public License, which in summary means:
For more convoluted language, see the
LICENSE file.
Andri Möll typed this and the code.
Monday Calendar supported the engineering work.
If you find StandardHttpError.js needs improving, please don't hesitate to type to me now at andri@dot.ee or create an issue online.