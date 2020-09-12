Essential set of React Hooks for convenient Web API consumption and state management.

Key features

🌳 Bundler-friendly with tree shaking support

with tree shaking support 📚 Well-documented and type-safe interfaces

and type-safe interfaces ⚛️ Zero-config server-side rendering capability

server-side rendering capability 📦 Self-contained, free of runtime dependencies

Project structure

Being composed of multiple packages, this project is managed as a monorepo. Please see the documentation of each package for further details about them:

Contributing

Thanks for being interested in contributing! Please read our contribution guidelines to get started.

