experimental auto formatter for the easier cases in standard
standard --fix instead of
standard-format.
This package is no longer maintained.
standard v8.0.0 contains a new
--fix command line flag to automatically fix
problems. If you need ES2015+ support, consider using
standard --fix instead
of
standard-format (this package) which may mangle your ES2015+ code.
standard --fix is built into
standard v8.0.0 for maximum convenience, it
supports ES2015, and it's lightweight (no additional dependencies since it's part
of ESLint which powers
standard). Lots of problems are already fixable, and more
are getting added with each ESLint release.
standard also outputs a message ("Run
standard --fix to automatically fix
some problems.") when it detects problems that can be fixed automatically so you
can save time!
Install with npm
$ npm install -g standard-format
Output all formatted javascript in a directory and subdirectories to stdout
$ standard-format
Format all javascript files, overwriting them into standard format
$ standard-format -w
Format javascript over stdin
$ standard-format < file.js > formatted-file.js
Format and overwrite specific files
$ standard-format -w file1.js file2.js
A new step should be added to the modification cycle: modifying the program to make it readable.