The extra rules come from eslint-config-standard-flow.

Install

npm install standard-flow

Rules

Usage

Badge

Use this in one of your projects? Include one of these badges in your readme to let people know that your code is using the standard style.

[ ![js-standard-style ]( https://cdn.rawgit.com/feross/standard/master/badge.svg )]( http://standardjs.com )