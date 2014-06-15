StandardError.js is a tiny JavaScript library that simplifies creating
subclasses of
Error for custom error classes with the correct
name and
stack property. Saves you from writing a few lines of boilerplate.
Error behavior in tact.
Error with
Object.create breaks the stack trace.
StandardError instance is also an instance of
Error.
JSON.stringify.
Error object serializes to an empty object
(
{})?
Error.captureStackTrace where available.
npm install standard-error
Just require StandardError.js and either use it directly or inherit from it for your custom error class.
Like
Error,
StandardError takes a message argument, but in addition to that,
you may give it an object with other properties to be set:
var StandardError = require("standard-error")
throw new StandardError("Not Found", {code: 404})
The thrown instance of
StandardError will then have both the
message and the
code property.
It'll also also have a
name property set to
"StandardError".
You can skip the explicit
message argument and give everything as an
object of properties:
new StandardError({message: "Not Found", code: 404})
Note: All properties besides
stack will be enumerable for easier
serialization with
JSON.stringify. That includes the
name property which
will be set from the constructor's name (defaults to
"StandardError").
The real benefit of StandardError.js comes from subclassing it to create new error classes and adding custom behavior to them.
Let's create an
HttpError that we can instantiate with the HTTP status code
(
new HttpError(404)) and have it set the message automatically based on that:
var Http = require("http")
var StandardError = require("standard-error")
function HttpError(code, msg) {
StandardError.call(this, msg || Http.STATUS_CODES[code], {code: code})
}
HttpError.prototype = Object.create(StandardError.prototype, {
constructor: {value: HttpError, configurable: true, writable: true}
})
Note that you must set the
constructor property like in the above
example. First, that's the proper way to subclass in JavaScript and second,
StandardError.js depends on that to know which functions to skip in the stack
trace.
StandardError.js finds out the name (
err.name) of your subclassed error from
its constructor function. However, if you minify your code, you can also set or
change it explicitly:
ChildError.prototype.name = "FallacyError"
Now that you've inherited, you can, for example, customize stringifying by
overwriting
toString on your subclass. To get
new HttpError(404) to print
itself as
404 Not Found:
HttpError.prototype.toString = function() {
return this.code + " " + this.message
}
StandardError.js is released under a Lesser GNU Affero General Public License, which in summary means:
For more convoluted language, see the
LICENSE file.
Andri Möll typed this and the code.
Monday Calendar supported the engineering work.
If you find StandardError.js needs improving, please don't hesitate to type to me now at andri@dot.ee or create an issue online.