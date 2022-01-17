Wrap your own eslint rules in a easy-to-use command line tool and/or a JS module.
npm install standard-engine
standard-engine?
Here is a list of packages using
standard-engine. Dive into them for ideas!
standard with semicolons sprinkled on top.
Did you make your own? Create a pull request and we will add it to the README!
Create the files below and fill in your own values for
options.js.
index.js
// programmatic usage
const { StandardEngine } = require('standard-engine')
const opts = require('./options.js')
module.exports = new StandardEngine(opts)
cli.js
#!/usr/bin/env node
const opts = require('../options.js')
require('standard-engine').cli(opts)
options.js
const eslint = require('eslint')
const path = require('path')
const pkg = require('./package.json')
/** @type {import('standard-engine').StandardEngineOptions} **/
module.exports = {
// homepage, version and bugs pulled from package.json
version: pkg.version,
homepage: pkg.homepage,
bugs: pkg.bugs.url,
eslint: eslint, // pass any version of eslint >= 1.0.0
cmd: 'pocketlint', // should match the "bin" key in your package.json
tagline: 'Live by your own standards!', // displayed in output --help
eslintConfig: {
overrideConfigFile: path.join(__dirname, 'eslintrc.json')
},
cwd: '' // current working directory, passed to eslint
}
Additionally an optional
resolveEslintConfig() function can be provided. See below for details.
eslintrc.json
Put all your .eslintrc rules in this file. A good practice is to create an ESLint Shareable Config and extend it, but its not required:
{
// pretend that the package eslint-config-pocketlint exists!
"extends": ["pocketlint"]
}
Take a look at eslint-config-standard as an example, or if you want to extend/mutate
standard, see eslint-config-semistandard.
Integrations and plugins should recognize the
standard-engine tag in a
package.json file. This allows end users to specify an arbitrary
standard-engine
compatible linter that the plugin should use. The
standard-engine tag can be a
string of the package:
{
"standard-engine": "pocketlint"
}
or an object with a
name value of the package:
{
"standard-engine": {
"name": "pocketlint"
}
}
linter-js-standard-engine is an Atom plugin that supports some of
the more popular standard-engine implementations out of the box. It detects them
by scanning through the dependencies of the project that you are editing.
You can use it with any other implementation through configuration in the
projects
package.json file.
The extensions
.js,
.jsx,
.mjs, and
.cjs are linted by default. If you
pass directory paths to the
standardEngine.lintFiles() method,
standard-engine checks the files in those directories that have the given
extensions.
For example, when passing the
src/ directory and the
extensions option is
['.js', '.jsx'],
standard-engine will lint
*.js and
*.jsx files in
src/.
You can disable these default ignores by setting the
noDefaultExensions option to
true.
The paths
node_modules/**,
*.min.js,
coverage/**, hidden files/folders
(beginning with
.), and all patterns in a project's root
.gitignore file are
automatically ignored.
Sometimes you need to ignore additional folders or specific minfied files. To do that, add
a
ignore property to
package.json:
"pocketlint": { // this key should equal the value of cmd in options.js
"ignore": [
"**/out/",
"/lib/select2/",
"/lib/ckeditor/",
"tmp.js"
]
}
Some files are ignored by default:
const DEFAULT_IGNORE = [
'*.min.js',
'coverage/',
'node_modules/',
'vendor/'
]
You can disable these default ignores by setting the
noDefaultIgnore option to
true.
Since
standard-engine uses
eslint under-the-hood, you can hide warnings as you normally would if you used
eslint directly.
Disable all rules on a specific line:
file = 'I know what I am doing' // eslint-disable-line
Or, disable only the
"no-use-before-define" rule:
file = 'I know what I am doing' // eslint-disable-line no-use-before-define
Or, disable the
"no-use-before-define" rule for multiple lines:
/*eslint-disable no-use-before-define */
// offending code here...
// offending code here...
// offending code here...
/*eslint-enable no-use-before-define */
package.json
standard-engine will also look in a project's
package.json and respect any global variables defined like so:
{
"pocketlint": { // this key should equal the value of cmd in options.js
"globals": [ // can be a string or an array of strings
"myVar1",
"myVar2"
]
}
}
You may use
global as an alias for
globals (just don't specify both).
package.json
Additional ESLint plugins can be specified like so:
{
"pocketlint": { // this key should equal the value of cmd in options.js
"plugins": [ // can be a string or an array of strings
"flowtype"
]
}
}
You may use
plugin as an alias for
plugins (just don't specify both). Plugins must be installed (example:
npm install eslint-plugin-flowtype or globally:
npm install eslint-plugin-flowtype -g).
package.json
Additional environments can be specified like so:
{
"pocketlint": { // this key should equal the value of cmd in options.js
"envs": [ "browser", "mocha" ]
}
}
envs can be a string, an array of strings, or an object. In the latter case the keys are used as the environment name, but falsy values mean the environment is not actually loaded. You cannot unload environments by setting a falsy value.
You may use
env as an alias for
envs (just don't specify both).
standard-engine supports custom JS parsers. To use a custom parser, install it from npm
(example:
npm install babel-eslint) and add this to your
package.json:
{
"pocketlint": { // this key should equal the value of cmd in your options.js
"parser": "babel-eslint"
}
}
If you're using your custom linter globally (you installed it with
-g), then you also need to
install
babel-eslint globally with
npm install babel-eslint -g.
You can provide a
resolveEslintConfig() function in the
options.js exports:
const eslint = require('eslint')
const path = require('path')
const pkg = require('./package.json')
module.exports = {
// homepage, version and bugs pulled from package.json
version: pkg.version,
homepage: pkg.homepage,
bugs: pkg.bugs.url,
eslint: eslint, // pass any version of eslint >= 1.0.0
cmd: 'pocketlint', // should match the "bin" key in your package.json
tagline: 'Live by your own standards!', // displayed in output --help
eslintConfig: {
configFile: path.join(__dirname, 'eslintrc.json')
},
resolveEslintConfig: function (eslintConfig, opts, packageOpts, rootDir) {
// provide implementation here, then return the eslintConfig object (or a new one)
return eslintConfig
}
}
This function is called with the current ESLint config (the options passed to the
ESLint constructor), the options object (
opts), any options extracted from the project's
package.json (
packageOpts), and the directory that contained that
package.json file (
rootDir, equivalent to
opts.cwd if no file was found).
Modify and return
eslintConfig, or return a new object with the eslint config to be used.
async engine.lintText(text, [opts])
Lint the provided source
text to enforce your defined style. An
opts object may
be provided:
{
// unique to lintText
filename: '', // path of file containing the text being linted
// common to lintText and lintFiles
cwd: '', // current working directory (default: process.cwd())
fix: false, // automatically fix problems
extensions: [], // file extensions to lint (has sane defaults)
globals: [], // custom global variables to declare
plugins: [], // custom eslint plugins
envs: [], // custom eslint environment
parser: '', // custom js parser (e.g. babel-eslint)
usePackageJson: true, // use options from nearest package.json?
useGitIgnore: true // use file ignore patterns from .gitignore?
}
All options are optional, though some ESLint plugins require the
filename option.
Additional options may be loaded from a
package.json if it's found for the current working directory. See below for further details.
Returns a
Promise resolving to the
results or rejected with an
Error.
The
results object will contain the following properties:
const results = {
results: [
{
filePath: '',
messages: [
{ ruleId: '', message: '', line: 0, column: 0 }
],
errorCount: 0,
warningCount: 0,
output: '' // fixed source code (only present with {fix: true} option)
}
],
errorCount: 0,
warningCount: 0
}
async engine.lintFiles(files, [opts])
Lint the provided
files globs. An
opts object may be provided:
{
// unique to lintFiles
ignore: [], // file globs to ignore (has sane defaults)
// common to lintText and lintFiles
cwd: '', // current working directory (default: process.cwd())
fix: false, // automatically fix problems
extensions: [], // file extensions to lint (has sane defaults)
globals: [], // custom global variables to declare
plugins: [], // custom eslint plugins
envs: [], // custom eslint environment
parser: '', // custom js parser (e.g. babel-eslint)
usePackageJson: true, // use options from nearest package.json?
useGitIgnore: true // use file ignore patterns from .gitignore?
}
Additional options may be loaded from a
package.json if it's found for the current working directory. See below for further details.
Both
ignore and
files patterns are resolved relative to the current working directory.
Returns a
Promise resolving to the
results or rejected with an
Error (same as above).
NOTE: There is no synchronous version of
engine.lintFiles().
opts
This is the full set of options accepted by the above APIs. Not all options make sense for each API, for example
ignore is not used with
lintText(), and
filename is not used with
lintFiles().
{
ignore: [], // file patterns to ignore (has sane defaults)
cwd: '', // current working directory (default: process.cwd())
filename: '', // path of the file containing the text being linted (optional)
fix: false, // automatically fix problems
globals: [], // custom global variables to declare
plugins: [], // custom eslint plugins
envs: [], // custom eslint environment
parser: '' // custom js parser (e.g. babel-eslint)
}
The following aliases are available:
{
global: [], // custom global variables to declare
plugin: [], // custom eslint plugins
env: [], // custom eslint environment
}
Note that
globals,
plugins and
envs take preference.
The
parser option takes preference over any
parser setting in the project's
package.json.