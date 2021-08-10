A webpack plugin for running single-spa microfrontends in standalone mode. This is an alternative to using import-map-overrides.

⚠️ Warning about Standalone Mode Standalone mode is not equivalent to developing in integrated mode, as the single-spa root config is not exactly the same in each. Since the root config in standalone mode is not exactly the same as in integrated mode, this can lead to situations where it "works on my machine, but not on the deployed environment."

This plugin automatically upgrades to the latest versions of SystemJS and single-spa, which is likely different than most environments, which pin to a specific version.

If a hard coded import map is used in this plugin's configuration, it may quickly become outdated. This may lead to developing locally against a package whose API has changed.

By default, this plugin does not load any global scripts, fonts, or css in the HTML file.

Installation

npm install --save-dev standalone-single-spa-webpack-plugin yarn add --dev standalone-single-spa-webpack-plugin

Usage

To use the plugin, add it to your webpack config. Then when you run webpack-dev-server, an HTML file will be generated that loads and mounts your microfrontend as a single-spa application or parcel.

const StandaloneSingleSpaPlugin = require ( 'standalone-single-spa-webpack-plugin' ); const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { devServer : { historyApiFallback : true }, plugins : [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new StandaloneSingleSpaPlugin({ appOrParcelName : "my-microfrontend-name" , activeWhen : [ '/route-prefix' ], importMapUrl : new URL( "https://my-cdn.com/importmap.json" ), importMap : { imports : { "other-module" : "/other-module.js" } }, isParcel : false , disabled : false , HtmlWebpackPlugin, importMapOverrides : true , importMapOverridesLocalStorageKey : null customProps : { authToken : "sadf7889fds8u70df9s8fsd" }, startOptions : { urlRerouteOnly : true } }) ] }

Now when you run npm start or npm run serve , you can view your code running on localhost, without setting up an import map override.

Customizing the HTML File

You may customize the HTML file used by the standalone plugin by creating a src/index.ejs file. The standalone plugin injects its scripts at the end of the <body> of that file. This is done via html-webpack-plugin, which has a template option that allows you to control the HTML template.

Notes

This plugin (currently) assumes that you are using SystemJS to load your microfrontends. If you are not using SystemJS and would like to use this plugin, please file a Github issue.