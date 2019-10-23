This specification exists in order to define a standard format for composable factory functions (called stamps), and ensure compatibility between different stamp implementations.
The specification is currently used by the following officially supported implementations:
@stamp Ecosystem of useful stamps
class-free React components.
This document uses the Rtype specification for function signatures:
(param: Type) => ReturnType
interface Composable: Stamp|Descriptor
A composable is one of:
A stamp is a composable factory function that returns object instances based on its descriptor.
stamp(options?: Object, ...args?: [...Any]) => instance: object
const newObject = stamp();
Stamps have a method called
.compose():
Stamp.compose(...args?: [...Composable]) => Stamp
When called the
.compose() method creates new stamp using the current stamp as a base, composed with a list of composables passed as arguments:
const combinedStamp = baseStamp.compose(composable1, composable2, composable3);
The
.compose() method doubles as the stamp's descriptor. In other words, descriptor properties are attached to the stamp
.compose() method, e.g.
stamp.compose.methods.
.compose() method
It is possible to override the
.compose() method of a stamp using
staticProperties. Handy for debugging purposes.
import differentComposeImplementation from 'different-compose-implementation';
const composeOverriddenStamp = stamp.compose({
staticProperties: {
compose: differentComposeImplementation
}
});
Composable descriptor (or just descriptor) is a meta data object which contains the information necessary to create an object instance.
compose() pure function (optional)
(...args?: [...Composable]) => Stamp
Creates stamps. Take any number of stamps or descriptors. Return a new stamp that encapsulates combined behavior. If nothing is passed in, it returns an empty stamp.
compose() method
The
.compose() method of any stamp can be detached and used as a standalone
compose() pure function.
const compose = thirdPartyStamp.compose;
const myStamp = compose(myComposable1, myComposable2);
Stamp(options?: Object, ...args?: [...Any]) => Instance: Object
Creates object instances. Take an options object and return the resulting instance.
Stamp.compose(...args?: [...Composable]) => Stamp
Creates stamps.
A method exposed by all stamps, identical to
compose(), except it prepends
this to the stamp parameters. Stamp descriptor properties are attached to the
.compose method, e.g.
stamp.compose.methods.
interface Descriptor {
methods?: Object,
properties?: Object,
deepProperties?: Object,
propertyDescriptors?: Object,
staticProperties?: Object,
staticDeepProperties?: Object,
staticPropertyDescriptors?: Object,
initializers?: [...Function],
composers?: [...Function],
configuration?: Object,
deepConfiguration?: Object
}
The names and definitions of the fixed properties that form the stamp descriptor.
The stamp descriptor properties are made available on each stamp as
stamp.compose.*
methods - A set of methods that will be added to the object's delegate prototype.
properties - A set of properties that will be added to new object instances by assignment.
deepProperties - A set of properties that will be added to new object instances by deep property merge.
propertyDescriptors - A set of object property
descriptors used for fine-grained control over object property behaviors.
staticProperties - A set of static properties that will be copied by assignment to the stamp.
staticDeepProperties - A set of static properties that will be added to the stamp by deep property merge.
staticPropertyDescriptors - A set of object property descriptors to apply to the stamp.
initializers - An array of functions that will run in sequence while creating an object instance from a stamp. Stamp details and arguments get passed to initializers.
composers - An array of functions that will run in sequence while creating a new stamp from a list of composables. The resulting stamp and the composables get passed to composers.
configuration - A set of options made available to the stamp and its initializers during object instance creation. These will be copied by assignment.
deepConfiguration - A set of options made available to the stamp and its initializers during object instance creation. These will be deep merged.
Descriptors are composed together to create new descriptors with the following rules:
methods are copied by assignment
properties are copied by assignment
deepProperties are deep merged
propertyDescriptors are copied by assignment
staticProperties are copied by assignment
staticDeepProperties are deep merged
staticPropertyDescriptors are copied by assignment
initializers are uniquely concatenated as in
_.union().
composers are uniquely concatenated as in
_.union().
configuration are copied by assignment
deepConfiguration are deep merged
The special property assignment algorithm shallow merges the following properties:
obj.foo = "bla"
Symbol key properties
obj[Symbol.for('foo')] = "bla"
{ get foo() { return "bla"; }, set foo(val) { ... } }
Special deep merging algorithm should be used when merging descriptors.
Values:
Array.prototype.concat which shallow copies elements to a new array instance
Keys:
Symbol object keys are treated as regular string keys
It is possible for properties to collide, between both stamps, and between different properties of the same stamp. This is often expected behavior, so it must not throw.
Same descriptor property, different stamps: Last in wins.
Different descriptor properties, one or more stamps:
It is recommended that stamps only take one argument: The stamp
options argument. There are no reserved properties and no special meaning. However, using multiple arguments for a stamp could create conflicts where multiple stamps expect the same argument to mean different things. Using named parameters, it's possible for stamp creator to resolve conflicts with
options namespacing. For example, if you want to compose a database connection stamp with a message queue stamp:
const db = dbStamp({
host: 'localhost',
port: 3000,
onConnect() {
console.log('Database connection established.');
}
});
const queue = messageQueueStamp({
host: 'localhost',
port: 5000,
onComplete() {
console.log('Message queue connection established.');
}
});
If you tried to compose these directly, they would conflict with each other, but it's easy to namespace the options at compose time:
const DbQueue = compose({
initializers: [({db, queue}, { instance }) => {
instance.db = dbStamp({
host: db.host,
port: db.port,
onConnect: db.onConnect
});
instance.queue = messageQueueStamp({
host: queue.host,
port: queue.port,
onConnect: queue.onConnect
});
}]
});
myDBQueue = DbQueue({
db: {
host: 'localhost',
port: 3000,
onConnect () {
console.log('Database connection established.');
}
},
queue: {
host: 'localhost',
port: 5000,
onConnect () {
console.log('Message queue connection established.');
}
}
});
Initializers have the following signature:
(options: Object, { instance: Object, stamp: Stamp, args: Array }) => instance?: Object
options The
options argument passed into the stamp, containing properties that may be used by initializers.
instance The object instance being produced by the stamp. If the initializer returns a value other than
undefined, it replaces the instance.
stamp A reference to the stamp producing the instance.
args An array of the arguments passed into the stamp, including the
options argument.
Note that if no
options object is passed to the factory function, an empty object will be passed to initializers.
Composers have the following signature:
({ stamp: Stamp, composables: Composable[] }) => stamp?: Object
stamp The result of the composables composition.
composables The list of composables the
stamp was just composed of.
Note that it's not recommended to return new stamps from a composer. Instead, it's better to mutate the passed
stamp.
.then ~
.compose.
new Promise(function(resolve, reject)) ~
compose(...composables)
