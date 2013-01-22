Stalker

Stalker is a utility to watch a directory tree for incoming files. When if finds one, it will fire off a callback function OF YOUR CHOICE!

It should be smart enough to handle multiple files/folders being dropped into the directory being stalked.

Installation

npm install stalker

How to use

var stalker = require ( 'stalker' ); stalker.watch( 'some_directory' , function ( err, file ) { console .log( 'I saw a file. It was going like this: ' + file); });

Options

You can pass in a buffer time in milliseconds to make stalker batch up the files and send them back in an array. The timer only starts when a new file drops.

stalker.watch( './example' , { buffer : 5000 }, function ( err, f ) { f.forEach( function _forEach ( _f ) { console .log( 'I see ' + _f); }); });

Setting recurse to false will keep stalker for walking down directories.

stalker.watch( './example' , { recurse : false }, function ( err, f ) { console .log( 'I see ' + _f); });

Setting strict to true will make stalker return for modified files. This has unpredictable behavior on windows/OSX. I have only used it on Linux

stalker.watch( './example' , { strict : true }, function ( err, f ) { console .log( 'I see ' + _f); });

Stalker will also take a second callback that will be fired when files are removed:

stalker.watch( './example' , function ( err, f ) { console .log( 'Added: ' + f); }, function ( err, f ) { console .log( 'Removed: ' + f); });

The removal callback also works in batch mode.

The startSilent parameter will prevent stalker from telling you about all the existing files in the directory:

stalker.watch( './example' , { startSilent : true }, function ( err, f ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Error was ' + err); return ; } console .log( 'I see ' + f); });

Running tests

I couldn't handle vows.js anymore. I ripped it out. Will replace with something else in the future. For now, run example/*.js and play around adding and removing files from the example directory:

node example/test.js

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 Justin Slattery (Justin.Slattery@fzysqr.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

