Resilient and performant in-memory cache for node.js.
npm install --save stale-lru-cache
var Cache = require('stale-lru-cache');
var cache = new Cache({
maxSize: 100,
maxAge: 600,
staleWhileRevalidate: 86400,
revalidate: function (key, callback) {
fetchSomeAsyncData(callback);
}
});
cache.set('key', 'value'); // true
cache.get('key'); // 'value'
// Get response from cache
cache.wrap('http://www.google.com', revalidate, function (error, html) {
// Do something with cached response
});
// Only called to fetch the initial response and when the item becomes stale
function revalidate(url, callback) {
request(url, function (error, response, html) {
if (error) return callback(error);
callback(null, html, response.headers['cache-control']);
});
}
Unless you're able to cache resources forever, use
maxAge together with
staleWhileRevalidate to get fault-tolerant, zero-latency cache refreshes.
In the example above:
Cache(options)
Creates and returns a new Cache instance.
options.maxAge - Time in seconds after which items will expire. (default: Infinity)
options.staleWhileRevalidate - Time in seconds, after
maxAge has expired, when items are marked as stale but still usable. (default: 0)
options.revalidate(key, callback(error, value, [options])) - Function that refreshes items in the background after they become stale.
options.maxSize - Maximum cache size. (default: Infinity)
options.getSize(value, key) - Function used to calculate the length of each stored item. (default: 1)
delete(key)
Removes the specified item from the cache.
Returns
true if an item existed and has been removed, or
false if the item does not exist.
get(key)
Returns the value associated with the specified key, or
undefined if the item does not exist.
has(key)
Returns
true if an item with the specified key exists (may be fresh or stale), or
false otherwise.
isStale(key)
Returns
true if an item with the specified key exists and is stale, or
false otherwise.
keys()
Returns an array with all keys stored in the cache.
reset()
Removes all items from the cache.
Outstanding background refreshes will not be cleared to ensure that all queued
revalidate callbacks are honoured.
set(key, value, [options])
Inserts a new item with the specified
key and
value.
Returns
true if the item has been inserted, or
false otherwise.
key - Required. The key of the item to be inserted. (both objects and primitives may be used)
value - Required. The value of the item to be inserted. (both objects and primitives may be used)
options - Item specific Cache-Control string or options object.
options.maxAge - Time in seconds after which the item will expire.
options.staleWhileRevalidate - Time in seconds, after
maxAge has expired, when the item is marked as stale but still usable.
options.revalidate(key, callback(error, value, [options])) - Function that refreshes the item in the background after it becomes stale.
cache.set('key', 'value'); // true
cache.set('key', 'value', { maxAge: 600, staleWhileRevalidate: 86400 }); // true
cache.set('key', 'value', { maxAge: 0 }); // false
cache.set('key', 'value', 'max-age=600, stale-while-revalidate=86400'); // true
cache.set('key', 'value', 'no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate'); // false
max-age=600, must-revalidate - Will be cached for 10 minutes and removed afterwards
max-age=600, stale-while-revalidate=86400 - Will be cached for 10 minutes and then refreshed in the background if the item is accessed again within a time window of 1 day
max-age=0 - Will not be cached
no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate - Will not be cached
private - Will not be cached
public - Will be cached using default
maxAge and
staleWhileRevalidate options
size
Property indicating the size of all stored items in the cache. This is calculated using
getSize options function.
values()
Returns an array with all values stored in the cache.
wrap(key, revalidate, callback)
Helper used to simplify caching the response of an asynchronous operation.
If an item with the specified key exists
callback will receive its value immediately. Otherwise
revalidate is used
to fetch the initial value. If successful the item is cached and automatically revalidated when it becomes stale.
key - Required. The key of the item to be wrapped. (both objects and primitives may be used)
revalidate(key, callback(error, value, [options])) - Required. Function that fetches the initial value and refreshes the item in the background after it becomes stale.
callback(error, value, [options]) - Required. Function that recieves the cached value of the wrapped item.
cache.wrap('key', revalidate, function (error, value) {
// Do something with cached value
});
function revalidate(key, callback) {
readFromDB(function (error, value) {
if (error) return callback(error);
callback(null, value);
});
}
Inserting 1,000,000 records:
|Module
|Duration
|Memory Usage
|More
stale-lru-cache@5.0.0
|6,452 ms
|0.40 GB
|Full Results
fast-lru@3.0.1
|7,877 ms
|0.31 GB
|Full Results
lru-cache@4.0.0
|8,151 ms
|0.43 GB
|Full Results
node-cache@3.1.0
|11,450 ms
|0.71 GB
|Full Results
lru-cache@3.2.0
|100,000 ms
|timeout
|Full Results
storage-lru@0.1.1
|100,000 ms
|timeout
|Full Results
Reading 1,000,000 records:
|Module
|Duration
|More
lru-cache@4.0.0
|279 ms
|Full Results
stale-lru-cache@5.0.0
|331 ms
|Full Results
fast-lru@3.0.1
|455 ms
|Full Results
node-cache@3.1.0
|1,940 ms
|Full Results
storage-lru@0.1.1
|20,612 ms
|Full Results
lru-cache@3.2.0
|48,593 ms
|Full Results
Tested on
node v4.2.1.