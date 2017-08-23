Stale LRU Cache

Resilient and performant in-memory cache for node.js.

Features

Hides refresh latency and shields against errors using background revalidation.

Allows HTTP resources to define their own caching policy using Cache-Control headers.

Optimises hit-ratio by discarding least recently used items first.

Overview

Installation

npm install --save stale-lru-cache

Basic Usage

var Cache = require ( 'stale-lru-cache' ); var cache = new Cache({ maxSize : 100 , maxAge : 600 , staleWhileRevalidate : 86400 , revalidate : function ( key, callback ) { fetchSomeAsyncData(callback); } }); cache.set( 'key' , 'value' ); cache.get( 'key' );

HTTP Request Caching

cache.wrap( 'http://www.google.com' , revalidate, function ( error, html ) { }); function revalidate ( url, callback ) { request(url, function ( error, response, html ) { if (error) return callback(error); callback( null , html, response.headers[ 'cache-control' ]); }); }

Background Revalidation

Unless you're able to cache resources forever, use maxAge together with staleWhileRevalidate to get fault-tolerant, zero-latency cache refreshes.

In the example above:

Request 1 is served from cache.

Request 2 is also served from cache but has become stale so will kick of revalidation in the background.

Request 3 continues to be served from cache.

Once a response from origin has been received the cache is refreshed.

Request 4 is served from cache with the refreshed value.

API Reference

Creates and returns a new Cache instance.

Parameters

options.maxAge - Time in seconds after which items will expire. (default: Infinity)

- Time in seconds after which items will expire. (default: Infinity) options.staleWhileRevalidate - Time in seconds, after maxAge has expired, when items are marked as stale but still usable. (default: 0)

- Time in seconds, after has expired, when items are marked as stale but still usable. (default: 0) options.revalidate(key, callback(error, value, [options])) - Function that refreshes items in the background after they become stale.

- Function that refreshes items in the background after they become stale. options.maxSize - Maximum cache size. (default: Infinity)

- Maximum cache size. (default: Infinity) options.getSize(value, key) - Function used to calculate the length of each stored item. (default: 1)

Removes the specified item from the cache.

Returns true if an item existed and has been removed, or false if the item does not exist.

Returns the value associated with the specified key, or undefined if the item does not exist.

Returns true if an item with the specified key exists (may be fresh or stale), or false otherwise.

Returns true if an item with the specified key exists and is stale, or false otherwise.

Returns an array with all keys stored in the cache.

Removes all items from the cache.

Outstanding background refreshes will not be cleared to ensure that all queued revalidate callbacks are honoured.

Inserts a new item with the specified key and value .

Returns true if the item has been inserted, or false otherwise.

Parameters

key - Required. The key of the item to be inserted. (both objects and primitives may be used)

- The key of the item to be inserted. (both objects and primitives may be used) value - Required. The value of the item to be inserted. (both objects and primitives may be used)

- The value of the item to be inserted. (both objects and primitives may be used) options - Item specific Cache-Control string or options object.

- Item specific Cache-Control string or options object. options.maxAge - Time in seconds after which the item will expire.

- Time in seconds after which the item will expire. options.staleWhileRevalidate - Time in seconds, after maxAge has expired, when the item is marked as stale but still usable.

- Time in seconds, after has expired, when the item is marked as stale but still usable. options.revalidate(key, callback(error, value, [options])) - Function that refreshes the item in the background after it becomes stale.

Examples

cache.set( 'key' , 'value' ); cache.set( 'key' , 'value' , { maxAge : 600 , staleWhileRevalidate : 86400 }); cache.set( 'key' , 'value' , { maxAge : 0 }); cache.set( 'key' , 'value' , 'max-age=600, stale-while-revalidate=86400' ); cache.set( 'key' , 'value' , 'no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate' );

Cache-Control Behaviour

max-age=600, must-revalidate - Will be cached for 10 minutes and removed afterwards

- Will be cached for 10 minutes and removed afterwards max-age=600, stale-while-revalidate=86400 - Will be cached for 10 minutes and then refreshed in the background if the item is accessed again within a time window of 1 day

- Will be cached for 10 minutes and then refreshed in the background if the item is accessed again within a time window of 1 day max-age=0 - Will not be cached

- Will not be cached no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate - Will not be cached

- Will not be cached private - Will not be cached

- Will not be cached public - Will be cached using default maxAge and staleWhileRevalidate options

size

Property indicating the size of all stored items in the cache. This is calculated using getSize options function.

Returns an array with all values stored in the cache.

Helper used to simplify caching the response of an asynchronous operation.

If an item with the specified key exists callback will receive its value immediately. Otherwise revalidate is used to fetch the initial value. If successful the item is cached and automatically revalidated when it becomes stale.

Parameters

key - Required. The key of the item to be wrapped. (both objects and primitives may be used)

- The key of the item to be wrapped. (both objects and primitives may be used) revalidate(key, callback(error, value, [options])) - Required. Function that fetches the initial value and refreshes the item in the background after it becomes stale.

- Function that fetches the initial value and refreshes the item in the background after it becomes stale. callback(error, value, [options]) - Required. Function that recieves the cached value of the wrapped item.

Example

cache.wrap( 'key' , revalidate, function ( error, value ) { }); function revalidate ( key, callback ) { readFromDB( function ( error, value ) { if (error) return callback(error); callback( null , value); }); }

Performance

Inserting 1,000,000 records:

Reading 1,000,000 records: