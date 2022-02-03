Staged Git Files

This module returns an array of staged files and their status acording to git.

Usage

npm install staged-git-files

var sgf = require ( "staged-git-files" ); sgf( function ( err, results ) { });

Example Results

[ { "filename" : "package.json" , "status" : "Added" }, { "filename" : "readme.md" , "status" : "Modified" }, { "filename" : "index.js" , "status" : "Renamed" } ]

Usage as a cli

$ sgf Added package.json Modified readme.md Renamed index.js

API

Get a list of staged git files

filter: string of git status codes. No spaces

callback: err: the error results: file object array.



If you omit a callback sgf will return a promise. How to use with async / await :

async function main ( ) { const stagedFiles = await sgf(); } main();

Get head that will be used in the diff to ID which files are waiting to be staged.

callback err: the error head: the git commit id which is aliased to head.



This is a proxy for fs.readFile with one change. The filename will be relative to the sgf.cwd

Boolean that flips logging on and off. By default this is false. If true, all git commands will be console logged.

If true, include content will add a content or err param to the file object.

Default Value: false

Content Param: the content of the file staged

Err Param: the error message received while trying to read the file.

The current working directory. AKA: where the .git folder you care about is.

Default Value: is equal to process.cwd() of your app.g

Statuses

SGF-Status (git status code)