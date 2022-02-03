This module returns an array of staged files and their status acording to git.
npm install staged-git-files
var sgf = require("staged-git-files");
sgf(function(err, results){
//WHAT EVER YOU SO PLEASE
});
Example Results
[
{
"filename": "package.json",
"status": "Added"
},
{
"filename": "readme.md",
"status": "Modified"
},
{
"filename": "index.js",
"status": "Renamed"
}
]
$ sgf
Added package.json
Modified readme.md
Renamed index.js
Get a list of staged git files
If you omit a callback
sgf will return a promise. How to use with
async/
await:
async function main () {
const stagedFiles = await sgf();
}
main();
Get head that will be used in the diff to ID which files are waiting to be staged.
This is a proxy for fs.readFile with one change. The filename will be relative to the
sgf.cwd
Boolean that flips logging on and off. By default this is false. If true, all git commands will be console logged.
If true, include content will add a
content or
err param to the file object.
The current working directory. AKA: where the .git folder you care about is.
SGF-Status (git status code)