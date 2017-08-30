openbase logo
by Groundwater
1.0.2 (see all)

Long stack traces using async listeners

Documentation
351

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Stackup

Stackup is a long stack trace module build off of async listeners.

Install

npm install --save stackup

Require the module at the start of your application:

require('stackup');

Errors that propagate to uncaughtException will magically turn into long stack traces.

Example Output

Error: Something went wrong
    at C (/home/jacob/stackup/demo.js:28:13)
    at process._tickCallback (node.js:415:13)
    ---- async ----
    at B (/home/jacob/stackup/demo.js:24:13)
    at Timer.listOnTimeout [as ontimeout] (timers.js:110:15)
    ---- async ----
    at global.setTimeout (node.js:174:27)
    at Object.A (/home/jacob/stackup/demo.js:20:3)
    at processImmediate [as _immediateCallback] (timers.js:330:15)
    ---- async ----
    at global.setImmediate (node.js:194:29)
    at Object.<anonymous> (/home/jacob/stackup/demo.js:13:1)
    at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)
    at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)
    at Module.load (module.js:356:32)
    at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)
    at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)
    at startup (node.js:119:16)
    at node.js:901:3

Caveats

I haven't really tested this yet.

  • it may die horribly if you throw a non-object

