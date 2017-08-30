Stackup

Stackup is a long stack trace module build off of async listeners.

Install

npm install --save stackup

Require the module at the start of your application:

require ( 'stackup' );

Errors that propagate to uncaughtException will magically turn into long stack traces.

Example Output

Error: Something went wrong at C (/home/jacob/stackup/demo .js : 28 : 13 ) at process._tickCallback (node .js : 415 : 13 ) ---- async ---- at B (/home/jacob/stackup/demo .js : 24 : 13 ) at Timer .listOnTimeout [as ontimeout] (timers .js : 110 : 15 ) ---- async ---- at global .setTimeout (node .js : 174 : 27 ) at Object .A (/home/jacob/stackup/demo .js : 20 : 3 ) at processImmediate [as _immediateCallback] (timers .js : 330 : 15 ) ---- async ---- at global .setImmediate (node .js : 194 : 29 ) at Object.<anonymous> (/home/jacob/stackup/demo .js : 13 : 1 ) at Module._compile (module .js : 456 : 26 ) at Object .Module ._extensions. .js (module .js : 474 : 10 ) at Module .load (module .js : 356 : 32 ) at Function .Module ._load (module .js : 312 : 12 ) at Function .Module .runMain (module .js : 497 : 10 ) at startup (node .js : 119 : 16 ) at node .js : 901 : 3

Caveats

I haven't really tested this yet.