Stackup is a long stack trace module build off of async listeners.
npm install --save stackup
Require the module at the start of your application:
require('stackup');
Errors that propagate to
uncaughtException will magically turn into long stack traces.
Error: Something went wrong
at C (/home/jacob/stackup/demo.js:28:13)
at process._tickCallback (node.js:415:13)
---- async ----
at B (/home/jacob/stackup/demo.js:24:13)
at Timer.listOnTimeout [as ontimeout] (timers.js:110:15)
---- async ----
at global.setTimeout (node.js:174:27)
at Object.A (/home/jacob/stackup/demo.js:20:3)
at processImmediate [as _immediateCallback] (timers.js:330:15)
---- async ----
at global.setImmediate (node.js:194:29)
at Object.<anonymous> (/home/jacob/stackup/demo.js:13:1)
at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)
at Module.load (module.js:356:32)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)
at startup (node.js:119:16)
at node.js:901:3
I haven't really tested this yet.