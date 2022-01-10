StackTracey

Parses call stacks. Reads sources. Clean & filtered output. Sourcemaps. Node & browsers.

Why

Simple

Simple Works in Node and browsers, *nix and Windows

Works in Node and browsers, *nix and Windows Allows hiding library calls / ad-hoc exclusion (via // @hide marker)

Allows hiding library calls / ad-hoc exclusion (via marker) Provides source text for call locations

Provides source text for call locations Fetches sources (via get-source)

Fetches sources (via get-source) Supports both asynchronous and synchronous interfaces (works even in browsers)

Supports both asynchronous and synchronous interfaces (works even in browsers) Full sourcemap support

Full sourcemap support Extracts useful information from SyntaxError instances

Extracts useful information from instances Pretty printing

What For

How To

npm install stacktracey

import StackTracey from 'stacktracey'

Captures the current call stack:

stack = new StackTracey ()

Parses stacks from an Error object:

stack = new StackTracey (error) stack = new StackTracey (error.stack)

Stores parsed data in .items :

stack.items.length stack.items[ 0 ]

...where each item exposes:

{ beforeParse : <original text>, callee: <function name>, calleeShort: <shortened function name>, file: <full path to file>, // e.g. /Users/john/my_project/node_modules/foobar/main.js fileRelative: <relative path to file>, // e.g. node_modules/foobar/main.js fileShort: <short path to file>, // e.g. foobar/main.js fileName: <file name>, // e.g. main.js line: <line number>, // starts from 1 column: <column number>, // starts from 1 index: /* true if occured in HTML file at index page */, native: /* true if occured in native browser code */, thirdParty: /* true if occured in library code */, hide: /* true if marked as hidden by "// @hide" tag */, syntaxError: /* true if generated from a SyntaxError instance */ }

Accessing sources (synchronously, use with caution in browsers):

stack = stack.withSources () top = stack.items[ 0 ]

Accessing sources (asynchronously, preferred method in browsers):

stack = await stack.withSourcesAsync () top = stack.items[ 0 ]

...or:

top = stack.withSourceAt ( 0 )

top = await stack.withSourceAsyncAt ( 0 )

...or:

top = stack.withSource (stack.items[ 0 ])

top = await stack.withSourceAsync (stack.items[ 0 ])

The returned items contain the following additional fields (already mapped through sourcemaps):

{ ... line : <original line number>, column: <original column number>, sourceFile: <original source file object>, sourceLine: <original source line text> }

To learn about the sourceFile object, read the get-source docs.

Cleaning Output

Synchronously (use with caution in browsers):

stack = stack.clean ()

...or (asynchronously):

stack = await stack.cleanAsync ()

It does the following:

Reads sources (if available) Excludes locations marked with the isThirdParty flag (library calls) Excludes locations marked with a // @hide comment (user defined exclusion) Merges repeated lines (via the .mergeRepeatedLines )

You can customize its behavior by overriding the isClean (entry, index) predicate.

Custom isThirdParty Predicate

You can override the isThirdParty behavior by subclassing StackTracey :

class MyStackTracey extends StackTracey { isThirdParty (path, externalDomain) { return ( super .isThirdParty (path) || path.includes ( 'my-lib' )) && !path.includes ( 'jquery' ) } } ... const stack = new MyStackTracey (error).withSources ()

Pretty Printing

const prettyPrintedString = new StackTracey (error).withSources ().asTable ()

const prettyPrintedString = ( await new StackTracey (error).withSourcesAsync ()).asTable ()

...or (for pretty printing cleaned output):

const prettyPrintedString = new StackTracey (error).clean ().asTable ()

const prettyPrintedString = ( await new StackTracey (error).cleanAsync ()).asTable ()

It produces a nice compact table layout (thanks to as-table ), supplied with source lines (if available):

at shouldBeVisibleInStackTrace test.js: 25 const shouldBeVisibleInStackTrace = () => new StackTracey () at it test.js: 100 const stack = shouldBeVisibleInStackTrace () at callFn mocha/lib/runnable.js: 326 var result = fn.call(ctx); at run mocha/lib/runnable.js: 319 callFn( this .fn); at runTest mocha/lib/runner.js: 422 test.run(fn); at mocha/lib/runner.js: 528 self.runTest( function ( err ) { at next mocha/lib/runner.js: 342 return fn(); at mocha/lib/runner.js: 352 next(suites.pop()); at next mocha/lib/runner.js: 284 return fn(); at <anonymous> mocha/lib/runner.js: 320 next( 0 );

If you find your pretty printed tables undesirably trimmed (or maybe too long to fit in the line), you can provide custom column widths when calling asTable (...or, alternatively, by overriding maxColumnWidths () method):

stack.asTable ({ callee : 30 , file : 60 , sourceLine : 80 })

Using As A Custom Exception Printer In Node

You can even replace the default NodeJS exception printer with this! This is how you can do it:

process.on ( 'uncaughtException' , e => { }) process.on ( 'unhandledRejection' , e => { })

But the most simple way to achieve that is to use the ololog library (that is built upon StackTracey and several other handy libraries coded by me). Check it out, it's pretty awesome and will blow your brains out :)

const log = require ( 'ololog' ).handleNodeErrors ()

## Parsing `SyntaxError` instances

For example, when trying to require a file named test_files/syntax_error.js :

foo->bar ()

...the pretty printed call stack for the error thrown would be something like:

at (syntax error) test_files / syntax_error .js :2 foo- > bar () at it test .js :184 try { require ( './test_files/syntax_error.js' ) } at runCallback timers .js :781 at tryOnImmediate timers .js :743 at processImmediate [as _immediat timers.js:714

...where the first line is generated from parsing the raw output from the util.inspect call in Node. Unfortunately, this won't work in older versions of Node (v4 and below) as these versions can't provide any meaningful information for a SyntaxError instance.

Array Methods

All StackTracey instances expose map , filter , concat and slice methods. These methods will return mapped, filtered, joined, reversed and sliced StackTracey instances, respectively:

s = new StackTracey ().slice ( 1 ).filter ( x => !x.thirdParty) s instanceof StackTracey

Extra Stuff

You can compare two locations via this predicate (tests file , line and column for equality):

StackTracey.locationsEqual (a, b)

To force-reload the sources, you can invalidate the global source cache:

StackTracey.resetCache ()

