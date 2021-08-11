openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

stacktrace-parser

by errwischt
0.1.10 (see all)

Parses every stack trace into a nicely formatted array of hashes.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1M

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status dependencies dev-dependencies

StackTrace-Parser

This parser parses a stack trace from any browser or Node.js and returns an array of hashes each representing a line.

The goal here is to support every browser even old Internet Explorer stack traces will work.

Install

npm install stacktrace-parser

Usage

import * as stackTraceParser from 'stacktrace-parser';

try {
  throw new Error('My error');
} catch(ex) {
  const stack = stackTraceParser.parse(ex.stack);
}

Every line contains five properties: lineNumber, methodName, arguments, file and column (if applicable).

TODOs

  • parse stack traces from other sources (Ruby, etc) (v0.3)

Contribution

If you want to contrib, then do you thing, write tests, run npm run test ensure that everything is green, commit and make the pull request. Or just write an issue, or let's talk.

Contributors

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial