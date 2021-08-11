This parser parses a stack trace from any browser or Node.js and returns an array of hashes each representing a line.

The goal here is to support every browser even old Internet Explorer stack traces will work.

Install

npm install stacktrace-parser

Usage

import * as stackTraceParser from 'stacktrace-parser' ; try { throw new Error ( 'My error' ); } catch (ex) { const stack = stackTraceParser.parse(ex.stack); }

Every line contains five properties: lineNumber , methodName , arguments , file and column (if applicable).

TODOs

parse stack traces from other sources (Ruby, etc) (v0.3)

Contribution

If you want to contrib, then do you thing, write tests, run npm run test ensure that everything is green, commit and make the pull request. Or just write an issue, or let's talk.

