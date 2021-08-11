This parser parses a stack trace from any browser or Node.js and returns an array of hashes each representing a line.
The goal here is to support every browser even old Internet Explorer stack traces will work.
npm install stacktrace-parser
import * as stackTraceParser from 'stacktrace-parser';
try {
throw new Error('My error');
} catch(ex) {
const stack = stackTraceParser.parse(ex.stack);
}
Every line contains five properties:
lineNumber,
methodName,
arguments,
file and
column (if applicable).
If you want to contrib, then do you thing, write tests, run
npm run test ensure that everything is green,
commit and make the pull request. Or just write an issue, or let's talk.