Generate, parse and enhance JavaScript stack traces in all browsers

Debug and profile your JavaScript with a stack trace of function calls leading to an error (or any condition you specify).

stacktrace.js uses browsers' Error.stack mechanism to generate stack traces, parses them, enhances them with source maps and uses Promises to return an Array of StackFrames.

Usage

Get a stack trace from current location

var callback = function ( stackframes ) { var stringifiedStack = stackframes.map( function ( sf ) { return sf.toString(); }).join( '

' ); console .log(stringifiedStack); }; var errback = function ( err ) { console .log(err.message); }; StackTrace.get().then(callback).catch(errback);

You can also get a stack trace synchronously

HEADS UP: This method does not resolve source maps or guess anonymous function names.

StackTrace.getSync();

window.onerror integration

Automatically handle errors

window .onerror = function ( msg, file, line, col, error ) { StackTrace.fromError(error).then(callback).catch(errback); };

Get stack trace from an Error

var error = new Error ( 'BOOM!' ); StackTrace.fromError(error).then(callback).catch(errback);

Generate a stacktrace from walking arguments.callee

This might capture arguments information, but isn't supported in ES5 strict-mode

StackTrace.generateArtificially().then(callback).catch(errback);

Trace every time a given function is invoked

var myFunc = function ( arg ) { return 'Hello ' + arg; }; var myWrappedFunc = StackTrace.instrument(myFunc, callback, errback); myWrappedFunc( 'world' ); myFunc = StackTrace.deinstrument(myFunc);

Get stacktrace.js

npm install stacktrace-js bower install stacktrace-js component install stacktracejs/stacktrace.js http://cdnjs.com/libraries/stacktrace.js

API

Generate a backtrace from invocation point, then parse and enhance it.

(Optional) options: Object

filter: Function(StackFrame => Boolean) - Only include stack entries matching for which filter returns true

returns sourceCache: Object (String URL => String Source) - Pre-populate source cache to avoid network requests

offline: Boolean (default: false) - Set to true to prevent all network requests

Generate a backtrace from invocation point, then parse it. This method does not use source maps or guess anonymous functions.

(Optional) options: Object

filter: Function(StackFrame => Boolean) - Only include stack entries matching for which filter returns true

Given an Error object, use error-stack-parser to parse it and enhance location information with stacktrace-gps.

error: Error

(Optional) options: Object

filter: Function(StackFrame => Boolean) - Only include stack entries matching for which filter returns true

returns sourceCache: Object (String URL => String Source) - Pre-populate source cache to avoid network requests

offline: Boolean (default: false) - Set to true to prevent all network requests

Use stack-generator to generate a backtrace by walking the arguments.callee.caller chain.

(Optional) options: Object

filter: Function(StackFrame => Boolean) - Only include stack entries matching for which filter returns true

returns sourceCache: Object (String URL => String Source) - Pre-populate source cache to avoid network requests

offline: Boolean (default: false) - Set to true to prevent all network requests

StackTrace.instrument(fn, callback, /*optional*/ errback) => Function

Given a function, wrap it such that invocations trigger a callback that is called with a stack trace.

fn: Function - to wrap, call callback on invocation and call-through

callback: Function - to call with stack trace (generated by StackTrace.get() ) when fn is called

(Optional) errback: Function - to call with Error object if there was a problem getting a stack trace. Fails silently (though fn is still called) if a stack trace couldn't be generated.

StackTrace.deinstrument(fn) => Function

Given a function that has been instrumented, revert the function to it's original (non-instrumented) state.

fn: Function - Instrumented Function

Given an an error message and Array of StackFrames, serialize and POST to given URL. Promise is resolved with response text from POST request.

Example JSON POST data:

{ message : 'BOOM' , stack : [ { functionName : 'fn' , fileName : 'file.js' , lineNumber : 32 , columnNumber : 1 }, { functionName : 'fn2' , fileName : 'file.js' , lineNumber : 543 , columnNumber : 32 }, { functionName : 'fn3' , fileName : 'file.js' , lineNumber : 8 , columnNumber : 1 } ] }

stackframes: Array(StackFrame) - Previously wrapped Function

- Previously wrapped Function url: String - URL to POST stack JSON to

- URL to POST stack JSON to message: String - The error message

- The error message requestOptions: Object - HTTP request options object. Only headers: {key: val} is supported.

Browser Support

HEADS UP: You won't get the benefit of source maps in IE9- or other very old browsers.

Using node.js/io.js only?

I recommend the stack-trace node package specifically built for node. It has a very similar API and also supports source maps.

Contributing

This project adheres to the Open Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to honor this code.

Want to be listed as a Contributor? Start with the Contributing Guide!

This project is made possible due to the efforts of these fine people: