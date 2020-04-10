Generate, parse and enhance JavaScript stack traces in all browsers
Debug and profile your JavaScript with a stack trace of function calls leading to an error (or any condition you specify).
stacktrace.js uses browsers'
Error.stack mechanism to generate stack traces, parses them, enhances them with
source maps and uses
Promises
to return an Array of StackFrames.
var callback = function(stackframes) {
var stringifiedStack = stackframes.map(function(sf) {
return sf.toString();
}).join('\n');
console.log(stringifiedStack);
};
var errback = function(err) { console.log(err.message); };
StackTrace.get().then(callback).catch(errback);
//===> Promise(Array[StackFrame], Error)
//===> callback([
// StackFrame({functionName: 'func1', args: [], fileName: 'file.js', lineNumber: 203, columnNumber: 9}),
// StackFrame({functionName: 'func2', args: [], fileName: 'http://localhost:3000/file.min.js', lineNumber: 1, columnNumber: 3284})
//])
HEADS UP: This method does not resolve source maps or guess anonymous function names.
StackTrace.getSync();
//==> [
// StackFrame({functionName: 'func1', args: [], fileName: 'file.js', lineNumber: 203, columnNumber: 9}),
// StackFrame({functionName: 'func2', args: [], fileName: 'http://localhost:3000/file.min.js', lineNumber: 1, columnNumber: 3284})
//]
Automatically handle errors
window.onerror = function(msg, file, line, col, error) {
// callback is called with an Array[StackFrame]
StackTrace.fromError(error).then(callback).catch(errback);
};
var error = new Error('BOOM!');
StackTrace.fromError(error).then(callback).catch(errback);
//===> Promise(Array[StackFrame], Error)
This might capture arguments information, but isn't supported in ES5 strict-mode
StackTrace.generateArtificially().then(callback).catch(errback);
//===> Promise(Array[StackFrame], Error)
// callback is called with an Array[StackFrame] every time wrapped function is called
var myFunc = function(arg) { return 'Hello ' + arg; };
var myWrappedFunc = StackTrace.instrument(myFunc, callback, errback);
//===> Instrumented Function
myWrappedFunc('world');
//===> 'Hello world'
// Use this if you overwrote you original function
myFunc = StackTrace.deinstrument(myFunc);
//===> De-instrumented Function
npm install stacktrace-js
bower install stacktrace-js
component install stacktracejs/stacktrace.js
http://cdnjs.com/libraries/stacktrace.js
StackTrace.get(/*optional*/ options) => Promise(Array[StackFrame])
Generate a backtrace from invocation point, then parse and enhance it.
(Optional) options: Object
filter returns
true
true to prevent all network requests
StackTrace.getSync(/*optional*/ options) => Array[StackFrame]
Generate a backtrace from invocation point, then parse it. This method does not use source maps or guess anonymous functions.
(Optional) options: Object
filter returns
true
StackTrace.fromError(error, /*optional*/ options) => Promise(Array[StackFrame])
Given an Error object, use error-stack-parser to parse it and enhance location information with stacktrace-gps.
error: Error
(Optional) options: Object
filter returns
true
true to prevent all network requests
StackTrace.generateArtificially(/*optional*/ options) => Promise(Array[StackFrame])
Use stack-generator to generate a backtrace by walking the
arguments.callee.caller chain.
(Optional) options: Object
filter returns
true
true to prevent all network requests
StackTrace.instrument(fn, callback, /*optional*/ errback) => Function
Given a function, wrap it such that invocations trigger a callback that is called with a stack trace.
fn: Function - to wrap, call callback on invocation and call-through
callback: Function - to call with stack trace (generated by
StackTrace.get()) when fn is called
(Optional) errback: Function - to call with Error object if there was a problem getting a stack trace.
Fails silently (though
fn is still called) if a stack trace couldn't be generated.
StackTrace.deinstrument(fn) => Function
Given a function that has been instrumented, revert the function to it's original (non-instrumented) state.
StackTrace.report(stackframes, url, message, requestOptions) => Promise(String)
Given an an error message and Array of StackFrames, serialize and POST to given URL. Promise is resolved with response text from POST request.
Example JSON POST data:
{
message: 'BOOM',
stack: [
{functionName: 'fn', fileName: 'file.js', lineNumber: 32, columnNumber: 1},
{functionName: 'fn2', fileName: 'file.js', lineNumber: 543, columnNumber: 32},
{functionName: 'fn3', fileName: 'file.js', lineNumber: 8, columnNumber: 1}
]
}
headers: {key: val} is supported.
HEADS UP: You won't get the benefit of source maps in IE9- or other very old browsers.
I recommend the stack-trace node package specifically built for node. It has a very similar API and also supports source maps.
This project adheres to the Open Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to honor this code.
Want to be listed as a Contributor? Start with the Contributing Guide!
This project is made possible due to the efforts of these fine people: