stacktrace-gps - Turn partial code location into precise code location

This library accepts a code location (in the form of a StackFrame) and returns a new StackFrame with a more accurate location (using source maps) and guessed function names.

This is primarily a browser-centric library, but can be used with node.js. See the Offline Usage section below.

Usage

var stackframe = new StackFrame({ fileName : 'http://localhost:3000/file.min.js' , lineNumber : 1 , columnNumber : 3284 }); var callback = function myCallback ( foundFunctionName ) { console .log(foundFunctionName); }; var errback = function myErrback ( error ) { console .log(StackTrace.fromError(error)); }; var gps = new StackTraceGPS(); gps.pinpoint(stackframe).then(callback, errback); gps.getMappedLocation(stackframe).then(callback, errback); gps.findFunctionName(stackframe).then(callback, errback);

Offline Usage

With a bit of preparation, you can use this library offline in any environment. Any encountered fileNames not in the cache return resolved Promises with the original StackFrame. StackTraceGPS will make a best effort to provide as good of response with what is given and will fallback to the original StackFrame if nothing better could be found.

var stack = ErrorStackParser.parse( new Error ( 'boom' )); console .assert(stack[ 0 ] == new StackFrame({ fileName : 'http://localhost:9999/file.min.js' , lineNumber : 1 , columnNumber : 32 })); var sourceCache = { 'http://localhost:9999/file.min.js' : 'var foo=function(){};function bar(){}var baz=eval("XXX");

//# sourceMappingURL=file.js.map' }; var sourceMap = '{"version":3,"sources":["./file.js"],"sourceRoot":"http://localhost:4000/","names":["foo","bar","baz","eval"],"mappings":"AAAA,GAAIA,KAAM,YACV,SAASC,QACT,GAAIC,KAAMC,KAAK","file":"file.min.js"}' ; var sourceMapConsumerCache = { 'http://localhost:4000/file.js.map' : new SourceMap.SourceMapConsumer(sourceMap)}; var gps = new StackTraceGPS({ offline : true , sourceCache : sourceCache, sourceMapConsumerCache : sourceMapConsumerCache}); gps.pinpoint(stack[ 0 ]).then( function ( betterStackFrame ) { console .assert(betterStackFrame === new StackFrame({ functionName : 'bar' , fileName : 'http://localhost:9999/file.js' , lineNumber : 2 , columnNumber : 9 })); });

Installation

npm install stacktrace-gps bower install stacktrace-gps https://raw.githubusercontent.com/stacktracejs/stacktrace-gps/master/dist/stacktrace-gps.min.js

API

new StackTraceGPS(/*optional*/ options) => StackTraceGPS

options: Object

sourceCache: Object (String URL : String Source) - Pre-populate source cache to avoid network requests

- Pre-populate source cache to avoid network requests sourceMapConsumerCache: Object (Source Mapping URL : SourceMap.SourceMapConsumer) - Pre-populate source cache to avoid network requests

- Pre-populate source cache to avoid network requests offline: Boolean (default false) - Set to true to prevent all network requests

- Set to to prevent all network requests ajax: Function (String URL => Promise(responseText)) - Function to be used for making X-Domain requests

- Function to be used for making X-Domain requests atob: Function (String => String) - Function to convert base64-encoded strings to their original representation

Enhance function name and use source maps to produce a better StackFrame.

stackframe - StackFrame or like object e.g. {fileName: 'path/to/file.js', lineNumber: 100, columnNumber: 5}

stackframe - StackFrame or like object

stackframe - StackFrame or like object

Browser Support

Functions that rely on Source Maps ( pinpoint and getMappedLocation ) require recent browsers.

Contributing

Want to be listed as a Contributor? Start with the Contributing Guide!