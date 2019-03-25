Check website stack from the terminal.

In fact I know there's already a pretty good Chrome extension called Wappalyzer, but I still wanna make a CLI tool for myself. There's 2 major reasons why:

I've already installed too many extensions so far.

I'm a CLI lover, it's just that simple.

OMMGGGGGGG

Based on these demands, I started working on fixing these issues.

Install

npm install stacks-cli -g

Usage

Type the following command in your terminal:

stacks-cli

And the scripts will ask you:

? Which website stack do you wanna browse ?

Copy & Paste the URL of the website you want to analyze:

https://www.cloudflare.com/

Here's a screenshot of the result:

Helper

Examples stacks-cli Analyze URL via cli stacks-cli <URL> stacks-cli -u <URL> Helpers stacks-cli -h Show current version stacks-cli -v Source code of this side project stacks-cli -s

Docker

Compile image locally

docker build -t stacks-cli .

Use compiled image locally

docker run --rm -ti stacks-cli -h

Use already compiled image

docker run --rm -ti femtopixel/stacks-cli

License

MIT © WeiChiaChang