stacks-cli

by WesleyZen
1.0.4 (see all)

📊 Analyze website stack from the terminal 💻

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stacks-cli Buy Me A Coffee

stacks-cli

Check website stack from the terminal.

In fact I know there's already a pretty good Chrome extension called Wappalyzer, but I still wanna make a CLI tool for myself. There's 2 major reasons why:

  • I've already installed too many extensions so far.
  • I'm a CLI lover, it's just that simple.

OMMGGGGGGG

stacks-cli

Based on these demands, I started working on fixing these issues.

Install

$ npm install stacks-cli -g

Usage

Type the following command in your terminal:

$ stacks-cli

And the scripts will ask you:

? Which website stack do you wanna browse ?

Copy & Paste the URL of the website you want to analyze:

https://www.cloudflare.com/

Here's a screenshot of the result:

stacks-cli

Helper

Examples
$ stacks-cli

Analyze URL via cli
$ stacks-cli <URL>
$ stacks-cli -u <URL>

Helpers
$ stacks-cli -h


Show current version
$ stacks-cli -v


Source code of this side project
$ stacks-cli -s

Docker

Compile image locally

$ docker build -t stacks-cli .

Use compiled image locally

$ docker run --rm -ti stacks-cli -h

Use already compiled image

$ docker run --rm -ti femtopixel/stacks-cli

License openSource

MIT © WeiChiaChang

