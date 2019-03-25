Check website stack from the terminal.
In fact I know there's already a pretty good Chrome extension called Wappalyzer, but I still wanna make a CLI tool for myself. There's 2 major reasons why:
OMMGGGGGGG
Based on these demands, I started working on fixing these issues.
$ npm install stacks-cli -g
Type the following command in your terminal:
$ stacks-cli
And the scripts will ask you:
? Which website stack do you wanna browse ?
Copy & Paste the URL of the website you want to analyze:
https://www.cloudflare.com/
Here's a screenshot of the result:
Examples
$ stacks-cli
Analyze URL via cli
$ stacks-cli <URL>
$ stacks-cli -u <URL>
Helpers
$ stacks-cli -h
Show current version
$ stacks-cli -v
Source code of this side project
$ stacks-cli -s
$ docker build -t stacks-cli .
$ docker run --rm -ti stacks-cli -h
$ docker run --rm -ti femtopixel/stacks-cli
MIT © WeiChiaChang