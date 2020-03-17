Give Stackman an error and he will give an array of stack frames with extremely detailed information for each frame in the stack trace.
With Stackman you get access to the actual source code and surrounding lines for where the error occurred, you get to know if it happened inside a 3rd party module, in Node.js or in your own code. For a full list of information, check out the API below.
npm install stackman
var stackman = require('stackman')()
var err = new Error('Oops!')
stackman.callsites(err, function (err, callsites) {
if (err) throw err
callsites.forEach(function (callsite) {
console.log('Error occured in at %s line %d',
callsite.getFileName(),
callsite.getLineNumber())
})
})
error.stack
This module works because V8 (the JavaScript engine behind Node.js)
allows us to hook into the stack trace generator function before that
stack trace is generated. It's triggered by accessing the
.stack
property on the Error object, so please don't do that before parsing the
error to stackman, else this will not work!
If you want to output the regular stack trace, just do so after parsing the callsites:
// first call stackman.callsites with the error
stackman.callsites(err, function () {...})
// then you can print out the stack trace
console.log(err.stack)
var stackman = Stackman([options])
This module exposes a single function which you must call to get a
stackman object.
The function takes an optional options object as its only argument. These are the available options:
fileCacheMax - When source files are read from disk, they are kept
in memory in an LRU cache to speed up processing of future errors. You
can change the max number of files kept in the LRU cache using this
property (default: 500)
sourceMapCacheMax - When source maps are read from disk, the
processed source maps are kept in memory in an LRU cache to speed up
processing of future errors. You can change the max number of source
maps kept in the LRU cache using this property (default: 100)
stackman.callsites(err[, options], callback)
Given an error object, this function will call the
callback with an
optional error as the first argument and an array of
CallSite objects as the 2nd (a call site is a frame in
the stack trace).
Note that any error related to loading or parsing source maps will be
suppressed. If a source map related error occurs, Stackman behaves as if
the
sourcemap option is
false.
Options:
sourcemap - A boolean specifying if Stackman should look for and
process source maps (default:
true)
var properties = stackman.properties(err)
Given an error object, this function will return an object containing
all the custom properties from the original error object (beside date
objects, properties of type
object and
function are not included in
this object).
stackman.sourceContexts(callsites[, options], callback)
Convenience function to get the source context for all call sites in the
callsites argument in one go (instead of iterating over the call sites
and calling
callsite.sourceContext() for
each of them).
Calls the
callback with an optional error object as the first argument
and an array of source context objects as the 2nd.
Each element in the context array matches a call site in the
callsites
array.
Options:
lines - Total number of lines of soruce context to be loaded with
the call site line in the center (default:
5)
inAppLines - Total number of lines of soruce context to be loaded
with the call site line in the center if
callsite.isApp() is
true.
Overwrites
lines (default:
5)
libraryLines - Number of lines of soruce context to be loaded with
the call site line in the center if
callsite.isApp() is
false.
Overwrites
lines (default:
5)
All node core call sites and call sites where no lines were collected
due to the above options being
0, will have the context value
null.
A CallSite object is an object provided by the V8 stack trace API representing a frame in the stack trace. Stackman will decorate each CallSite object with custom functions and behavior.
callsite.sourcemap
If source map support is enabled and a source map have been found for
the CallSite, this property will be a reference to a
SourceMapConsumer
object representing the given CallSite.
If set, all functions on the CallSite object will be source map aware. I.e. their return values will be related to the original source code and not the transpiled source code.
var val = callsite.getThis()
Inherited from V8
Returns the value of
this.
To maintain restrictions imposed on strict mode functions, frames that
have a strict mode function and all frames below (its caller etc.) are
not allow to access their receiver and function objects. For those
frames,
getThis() will return
undefined.
var str = callsite.getTypeName()
Inherited from V8
Returns the type of
this as a string. This is the name of the function
stored in the constructor field of
this, if available, otherwise the
object's
[[Class]] internal property.
var str = callsite.getTypeNameSafely()
A safer version of
callsite.getTypeName() that safely
handles an exception that sometimes is thrown when using
"use strict"
in which case
null is returned.
var fn = callsite.getFunction()
Inherited from V8
Returns the current function.
To maintain restrictions imposed on strict mode functions, frames that
have a strict mode function and all frames below (its caller etc.) are
not allow to access their receiver and function objects. For those
frames,
getFunction() will return
undefined.
var str = callsite.getFunctionName()
Inherited from V8
Returns the name of the current function, typically its name property. If a name property is not available an attempt will be made to try to infer a name from the function's context.
var str = callsite.getFunctionNameSanitized()
Guaranteed to always return the most meaningful function name. If none
can be determined, the string
<anonymous> will be returned.
var str = callsite.getMethodName()
Inherited from V8
Returns the name of the property of this or one of its prototypes that holds the current function.
var str = callsite.getFileName()
Inherited from V8 if
callsite.sourcemap is
undefined
If this function was defined in a script returns the name of the script.
var str = callsite.getRelativeFileName()
Returns a filename realtive to
process.cwd().
var num = callsite.getLineNumber()
Inherited from V8 if
callsite.sourcemap is
undefined
If this function was defined in a script returns the current line number.
var num = callsite.getColumnNumber()
Inherited from V8 if
callsite.sourcemap is
undefined
If this function was defined in a script returns the current column number.
var str = callsite.getEvalOrigin()
Inherited from V8
If this function was created using a call to eval returns a CallSite object representing the location where eval was called.
Note that since Node.js v12.11.0, this function returns
undefined
unless
eval was used.
var str = callsite.getModuleName()
Returns the name of the module if
isModule() is
true. Otherwise
returns
null.
var bool = callsite.isToplevel()
Inherited from V8
Is this a toplevel invocation, that is, is this the global object?
var bool = callsite.isEval()
Inherited from V8
Does this call take place in code defined by a call to eval?
var bool = callsite.isNative()
Inherited from V8
Is this call in native V8 code?
var bool = callsite.isConstructor()
Inherited from V8
Is this a constructor call?
var bool = callsite.isApp()
Is this inside the app? (i.e. not native, not node code and not a module
inside the
node_modules directory)
var bool = callsite.isModule()
Is this inside the
node_modules directory?
var bool = callsite.isNode()
Is this inside node core?
callsite.sourceContext([lines, ]callback)
Get the source code surrounding the call site line.
If the
callsite is a node core call site, the
callback will be
called with an error.
Arguments:
lines - Total number of lines of soruce context to be loaded with
the call site line in the center (default:
5)
callback - called when the source context have been loaded with an
optional error object as the first argument and a source context
object as the 2nd
The source context objects provided by
callsite.sourceContext
contains the following properties:
pre - The lines before the main callsite line
line - The main callsite line
post - The lines after the main callsite line
To enable debug mode, set the environment variable
DEBUG=stackman.
This project was kindly sponsored by Elastic.