StackBlur.js is a fast, almost Gaussian blur created by Mario Klingemann.

Original source:

Getting Started

Standalone version

To use the standalone version,

download the latest zip from Github or clone the repository

git clone git @github .com:flozz/StackBlur.git

and include the dist/stackblur.js or dist/stackblur.min.js file in your HTML page:

< script src = "StackBlur/dist/stackblur.js" > </ script >

Node

To use the NPM package,

install the package:

npm install --save stackblur-canvas

and require it where needed

const StackBlur = require ( 'stackblur-canvas' );

Browsers

If you are only supporting modern browsers, you may use ES6 Modules directly:

import * as StackBlur from './node_modules/stackblur-canvas/dist/stackblur-es.min.js' ;

Or, if you are using Rollup in your own project, use the node-resolve plugin, and import by just referencing the module:

import * as StackBlur from 'stackblur-canvas' ;

API

See also the docs in docs/jsdoc.

Image as source:

StackBlur.image(sourceImage, targetCanvas, radius, blurAlphaChannel);

sourceImage : the HTMLImageElement or its id .

: the or its . targetCanvas : the HTMLCanvasElement or its id .

: the or its . radius : the radius of the blur.

: the radius of the blur. blurAlphaChannel : Set it to true if you want to blur a RGBA image (optional, default = false )

RGBA Canvas as source:

StackBlur.canvasRGBA(targetCanvas, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);

targetCanvas : the HTMLCanvasElement .

: the . top_x : the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.

: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur. top_y : the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.

: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur. width : the width of the rectangle to blur.

: the width of the rectangle to blur. height : the height of the rectangle to blur.

: the height of the rectangle to blur. radius : the radius of the blur.

RGB Canvas as source:

StackBlur.canvasRGB(targetCanvas, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);

targetCanvas : the HTMLCanvasElement .

: the . top_x : the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.

: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur. top_y : the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.

: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur. width : the width of the rectangle to blur.

: the width of the rectangle to blur. height : the height of the rectangle to blur.

: the height of the rectangle to blur. radius : the radius of the blur.

RGBA ImageData as source:

StackBlur.imageDataRGBA(imageData, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);

imageData : the canvas' ImageData .

: the canvas' . top_x : the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.

: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur. top_y : the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.

: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur. width : the width of the rectangle to blur.

: the width of the rectangle to blur. height : the height of the rectangle to blur.

: the height of the rectangle to blur. radius : the radius of the blur.

RGB ImageData as source:

StackBlur.imageDataRGB(imageData, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);

imageData : the canvas' ImageData .

: the canvas' . top_x : the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.

: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur. top_y : the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.

: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur. width : the width of the rectangle to blur.

: the width of the rectangle to blur. height : the height of the rectangle to blur.

: the height of the rectangle to blur. radius : the radius of the blur.

Hacking

Building

This library is built using Rollup. If you change something in the src/ folder, use the following command to re-build the files in the dist/ folder: