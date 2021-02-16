StackBlur.js is a fast, almost Gaussian blur created by Mario Klingemann.
Original source:
To use the standalone version,
download the latest zip from Github or clone the repository
git clone git@github.com:flozz/StackBlur.git
and include the
dist/stackblur.js or
dist/stackblur.min.js file in your HTML page:
<script src="StackBlur/dist/stackblur.js"></script>
To use the NPM package,
install the package:
npm install --save stackblur-canvas
and require it where needed
const StackBlur = require('stackblur-canvas');
If you are only supporting modern browsers, you may use ES6 Modules directly:
import * as StackBlur from
'./node_modules/stackblur-canvas/dist/stackblur-es.min.js';
Or, if you are using Rollup in your own project, use the node-resolve plugin, and import by just referencing the module:
import * as StackBlur from 'stackblur-canvas';
See also the docs in docs/jsdoc.
Image as source:
StackBlur.image(sourceImage, targetCanvas, radius, blurAlphaChannel);
sourceImage: the
HTMLImageElement or its
id.
targetCanvas: the
HTMLCanvasElement or its
id.
radius: the radius of the blur.
blurAlphaChannel: Set it to
true if you want to blur a RGBA image (optional, default =
false)
RGBA Canvas as source:
StackBlur.canvasRGBA(targetCanvas, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);
targetCanvas: the
HTMLCanvasElement.
top_x: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
top_y: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
width: the width of the rectangle to blur.
height: the height of the rectangle to blur.
radius: the radius of the blur.
RGB Canvas as source:
StackBlur.canvasRGB(targetCanvas, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);
targetCanvas: the
HTMLCanvasElement.
top_x: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
top_y: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
width: the width of the rectangle to blur.
height: the height of the rectangle to blur.
radius: the radius of the blur.
RGBA ImageData as source:
StackBlur.imageDataRGBA(imageData, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);
imageData: the canvas'
ImageData.
top_x: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
top_y: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
width: the width of the rectangle to blur.
height: the height of the rectangle to blur.
radius: the radius of the blur.
RGB ImageData as source:
StackBlur.imageDataRGB(imageData, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);
imageData: the canvas'
ImageData.
top_x: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
top_y: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
width: the width of the rectangle to blur.
height: the height of the rectangle to blur.
radius: the radius of the blur.
This library is built using Rollup.
If you change something in the
src/ folder, use the following command
to re-build the files in the
dist/ folder:
npm run rollup