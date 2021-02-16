openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sc

stackblur-canvas

by Fabien LOISON
2.5.0 (see all)

Fast and almost Gaussian blur

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

791K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Blur Effect

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

StackBlur.js

NPM Version License

StackBlur.js is a fast, almost Gaussian blur created by Mario Klingemann.

Original source:

Getting Started

Standalone version

To use the standalone version,

download the latest zip from Github or clone the repository

git clone git@github.com:flozz/StackBlur.git

and include the dist/stackblur.js or dist/stackblur.min.js file in your HTML page:

<script src="StackBlur/dist/stackblur.js"></script>

Node

To use the NPM package,

install the package:

npm install --save stackblur-canvas

and require it where needed

const StackBlur = require('stackblur-canvas');

Browsers

If you are only supporting modern browsers, you may use ES6 Modules directly:

import * as StackBlur from
  './node_modules/stackblur-canvas/dist/stackblur-es.min.js';

Or, if you are using Rollup in your own project, use the node-resolve plugin, and import by just referencing the module:

import * as StackBlur from 'stackblur-canvas';

API

See also the docs in docs/jsdoc.

Image as source:

StackBlur.image(sourceImage, targetCanvas, radius, blurAlphaChannel);
  • sourceImage: the HTMLImageElement or its id.
  • targetCanvas: the HTMLCanvasElement or its id.
  • radius: the radius of the blur.
  • blurAlphaChannel: Set it to true if you want to blur a RGBA image (optional, default = false)

RGBA Canvas as source:

StackBlur.canvasRGBA(targetCanvas, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);
  • targetCanvas: the HTMLCanvasElement.
  • top_x: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
  • top_y: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
  • width: the width of the rectangle to blur.
  • height: the height of the rectangle to blur.
  • radius: the radius of the blur.

RGB Canvas as source:

StackBlur.canvasRGB(targetCanvas, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);
  • targetCanvas: the HTMLCanvasElement.
  • top_x: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
  • top_y: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
  • width: the width of the rectangle to blur.
  • height: the height of the rectangle to blur.
  • radius: the radius of the blur.

RGBA ImageData as source:

StackBlur.imageDataRGBA(imageData, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);
  • imageData: the canvas' ImageData.
  • top_x: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
  • top_y: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
  • width: the width of the rectangle to blur.
  • height: the height of the rectangle to blur.
  • radius: the radius of the blur.

RGB ImageData as source:

StackBlur.imageDataRGB(imageData, top_x, top_y, width, height, radius);
  • imageData: the canvas' ImageData.
  • top_x: the horizontal coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
  • top_y: the vertical coordinate of the top-left corner of the rectangle to blur.
  • width: the width of the rectangle to blur.
  • height: the height of the rectangle to blur.
  • radius: the radius of the blur.

Hacking

Building

This library is built using Rollup. If you change something in the src/ folder, use the following command to re-build the files in the dist/ folder:

npm run rollup

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

fwp
focus-within-polyfillSmall vanilla javascript that feature detect the :focus-within pseudo selector and polyfills it with a standard css class if necessary.
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
postcss-focus-visibleUse the :focus-visible pseudo-selector in CSS
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
6M
glurFast gaussian blur in pure JavaScript via IIR filer
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
431K
bou
bountyJavascript and SVG odometer effect library with motion blur
GitHub Stars
772
Weekly Downloads
3K

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial