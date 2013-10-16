openbase logo
by Roman Shtylman
0.0.2 (see all)

return array of v8 CallSite objects for a stacktrace

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.9K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

stackback

Returns an array of CallSite objects for a captured stacktrace. Useful if you want to access the frame for an error object.

use

var stackback = require('stackback');

// error generated from somewhere
var err = new Error('some sample error');

// stack is an array of CallSite objects
var stack = stackback(err);

CallSite object

From the V8 StackTrace API

The structured stack trace is an Array of CallSite objects, each of which represents a stack frame. A CallSite object defines the following methods

getThis: returns the value of this
getTypeName: returns the type of this as a string. This is the name of the function stored in the constructor field of this, if available, otherwise the object's [[Class]] internal property.
getFunction: returns the current function
getFunctionName: returns the name of the current function, typically its name property. If a name property is not available an attempt will be made to try to infer a name from the function's context.
getMethodName: returns the name of the property of this or one of its prototypes that holds the current function
getFileName: if this function was defined in a script returns the name of the script
getLineNumber: if this function was defined in a script returns the current line number
getColumnNumber: if this function was defined in a script returns the current column number
getEvalOrigin: if this function was created using a call to eval returns a CallSite object representing the location where eval was called
isToplevel: is this a toplevel invocation, that is, is this the global object?
isEval: does this call take place in code defined by a call to eval?
isNative: is this call in native V8 code?
isConstructor: is this a constructor call?

install

npm install stackback

