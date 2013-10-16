stackback

Returns an array of CallSite objects for a captured stacktrace. Useful if you want to access the frame for an error object.

use

var stackback = require ( 'stackback' ); var err = new Error ( 'some sample error' ); var stack = stackback(err);

CallSite object

From the V8 StackTrace API

The structured stack trace is an Array of CallSite objects, each of which represents a stack frame. A CallSite object defines the following methods

getThis: returns the value of this

getTypeName: returns the type of this as a string. This is the name of the function stored in the constructor field of this, if available, otherwise the object's [[Class]] internal property.

getFunction: returns the current function

getFunctionName: returns the name of the current function, typically its name property. If a name property is not available an attempt will be made to try to infer a name from the function's context.

getMethodName: returns the name of the property of this or one of its prototypes that holds the current function

getFileName: if this function was defined in a script returns the name of the script

getLineNumber: if this function was defined in a script returns the current line number

getColumnNumber: if this function was defined in a script returns the current column number

getEvalOrigin: if this function was created using a call to eval returns a CallSite object representing the location where eval was called

isToplevel: is this a toplevel invocation, that is, is this the global object?

isEval: does this call take place in code defined by a call to eval?

isNative: is this call in native V8 code?

isConstructor: is this a constructor call?

install