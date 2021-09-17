Captures and cleans stack traces.
Extracted from
lib/stack.js in the
node-tap project
$ npm install --save stack-utils
const StackUtils = require('stack-utils');
const stack = new StackUtils({cwd: process.cwd(), internals: StackUtils.nodeInternals()});
console.log(stack.clean(new Error().stack));
// outputs a beautified stack trace
Creates a new
stackUtils instance.
Type:
array of
RegularExpressions
A set of regular expressions that match internal stack stack trace lines which should be culled from the stack trace.
The default is
StackUtils.nodeInternals(), this can be disabled by setting
[] or appended using
StackUtils.nodeInternals().concat(additionalRegExp). See also
ignoredPackages.
Type:
array of
strings
An array of npm modules to be culled from the stack trace. This list will mapped to regular
expressions and merged with the
internals.
Default
''.
Type:
string
The path to the current working directory. File names in the stack trace will be shown relative to this directory.
Type:
function(CallSite)
A mapping function for manipulating CallSites before processing. The first argument is a CallSite instance, and the function should return a modified CallSite. This is useful for providing source map support.
Returns an array of regular expressions that be used to cull lines from the stack trace that reference common Node.js internal files.
Cleans up a stack trace by deleting any lines that match the
internals passed to the constructor, and shortening file names relative to
cwd.
Returns a
string with the cleaned up stack (always terminated with a
\n newline character).
Spaces at the start of each line are trimmed, indentation can be added by setting
indent to the desired number of spaces.
Required
Type:
string or an
array of
strings
Captures the current stack trace, returning an array of
CallSites. There are good overviews of the available CallSite methods here, and here.
Type:
number
Default:
Infinity
Limits the number of lines returned by dropping all lines in excess of the limit. This removes lines from the stack trace.
Type:
function
The function where the stack trace should start. The first line of the stack trace will be the function that called
startStackFunction. This removes lines from the end of the stack trace.
Captures the current stack trace, cleans it using
stackUtils.clean(stack), and returns a string with the cleaned stack trace. It takes the same arguments as
stackUtils.capture.
Captures the first line of the stack trace (or the first line after
startStackFunction if supplied), and returns a
CallSite like object that is serialization friendly (properties are actual values instead of getter functions).
The available properties are:
line:
number
column:
number
file:
string
constructor:
boolean
evalOrigin:
string
native:
boolean
type:
string
function:
string
method:
string
Parses a
string (which should be a single line from a stack trace), and generates an object with the following properties:
line:
number
column:
number
file:
string
constructor:
boolean
evalOrigin:
string
evalLine:
number
evalColumn:
number
evalFile:
string
native:
boolean
function:
string
method:
string
MIT © Isaac Z. Schlueter, James Talmage