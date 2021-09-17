Captures and cleans stack traces.

Usage

const StackUtils = require ( 'stack-utils' ); const stack = new StackUtils({ cwd : process.cwd(), internals : StackUtils.nodeInternals()}); console .log(stack.clean( new Error ().stack));

API

new StackUtils([options])

Creates a new stackUtils instance.

options

internals

Type: array of RegularExpression s

A set of regular expressions that match internal stack stack trace lines which should be culled from the stack trace. The default is StackUtils.nodeInternals() , this can be disabled by setting [] or appended using StackUtils.nodeInternals().concat(additionalRegExp) . See also ignoredPackages .

ignoredPackages

Type: array of string s

An array of npm modules to be culled from the stack trace. This list will mapped to regular expressions and merged with the internals .

Default '' .

cwd

Type: string

The path to the current working directory. File names in the stack trace will be shown relative to this directory.

wrapCallSite

Type: function(CallSite)

A mapping function for manipulating CallSites before processing. The first argument is a CallSite instance, and the function should return a modified CallSite. This is useful for providing source map support.

Returns an array of regular expressions that be used to cull lines from the stack trace that reference common Node.js internal files.

stackUtils.clean(stack, indent = 0)

Cleans up a stack trace by deleting any lines that match the internals passed to the constructor, and shortening file names relative to cwd .

Returns a string with the cleaned up stack (always terminated with a

newline character). Spaces at the start of each line are trimmed, indentation can be added by setting indent to the desired number of spaces.

stack

Required

Type: string or an array of string s

Captures the current stack trace, returning an array of CallSite s. There are good overviews of the available CallSite methods here, and here.

limit

Type: number Default: Infinity

Limits the number of lines returned by dropping all lines in excess of the limit. This removes lines from the stack trace.

startStackFunction

Type: function

The function where the stack trace should start. The first line of the stack trace will be the function that called startStackFunction . This removes lines from the end of the stack trace.

Captures the current stack trace, cleans it using stackUtils.clean(stack) , and returns a string with the cleaned stack trace. It takes the same arguments as stackUtils.capture .

Captures the first line of the stack trace (or the first line after startStackFunction if supplied), and returns a CallSite like object that is serialization friendly (properties are actual values instead of getter functions).

The available properties are:

line : number

: column : number

: file : string

: constructor : boolean

: evalOrigin : string

: native : boolean

: type : string

: function : string

: method : string

Parses a string (which should be a single line from a stack trace), and generates an object with the following properties:

line : number

: column : number

: file : string

: constructor : boolean

: evalOrigin : string

: evalLine : number

: evalColumn : number

: evalFile : string

: native : boolean

: function : string

: method : string

