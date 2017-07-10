Attamp to make error stack works with source-map in browser, only Chrome supportted yet.
The code mostly from evanw/node-source-map-support, but simplified to works with browser only and fixed to support all source map mode of webpack
Basically, it's some kind hack of v8 message.js
Works with babel and webpack 😃
npm install stack-source-map
require('stack-source-map')()
var entry = [
'stack-source-map/register'
// other entries
...
]
Include file
stacksourmap.js in your page, and add one line code:
StackSourceMap()
option.empty empty cache between operations if true, default false
npm install
node server
open http://localhost:8080/bundle
MIT