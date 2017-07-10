Attamp to make error stack works with source-map in browser, only Chrome supportted yet.

The code mostly from evanw/node-source-map-support, but simplified to works with browser only and fixed to support all source map mode of webpack

Basically, it's some kind hack of v8 message.js

Works with babel and webpack 😃

Install

npm install stack-source-map

Usage

require ( 'stack-source-map' )()

entry for webpack

var entry = [ 'stack-source-map/register' ... ]

Use standalond file

Include file stacksourmap.js in your page, and add one line code:

StackSourceMap()

API

option.empty empty cache between operations if true, default false

Test babel with webpack

npm install node server open http://localhost:8080/bundle

License

MIT