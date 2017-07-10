openbase logo
ssm

stack-source-map

by Qiming zhao
1.0.7 (see all)

Add source map support for error stack (Chrome only)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stack-source-map

Attamp to make error stack works with source-map in browser, only Chrome supportted yet. screen shot 2015-11-24 at 00 23 59

The code mostly from evanw/node-source-map-support, but simplified to works with browser only and fixed to support all source map mode of webpack

Basically, it's some kind hack of v8 message.js

Works with babel and webpack 😃

Install

npm install stack-source-map

Usage

require('stack-source-map')()

entry for webpack

var entry = [
  'stack-source-map/register'
  // other entries
  ...
]

Use standalond file

Include file stacksourmap.js in your page, and add one line code:

StackSourceMap()

API

stackSourceMap([option])

  • option.empty empty cache between operations if true, default false

Test babel with webpack

npm install
node server
open http://localhost:8080/bundle

License

MIT

