A collection of utility JavaScript functions copy/pasted and slightly modified from StackOverflow answers 😀 (Not intended to be used in actual programs)

This repo is used as the basis for an Egghead.io series entitled: How to Contribute to an Open Source Project on GitHub

This repository exists as a resource for people to learn how to contribute to open source in a safe and friendly environment. Feel free to watch the video series and then contribute to this project. See the contributing guidelines.

Usage

import {flatten, snakeToCamel, clone} from 'stack-overflow-copy-paste' flatten([[ 1 , 2 ,], 3 ]) snakeToCamel( 'snake-case-string' ) const testObj = { a : 1 , b : 2 } const copyObj = clone(testObj)

LICENSE

MIT