A collection of utility JavaScript functions copy/pasted and slightly modified from StackOverflow answers 😀 (Not intended to be used in actual programs)
This repo is used as the basis for an Egghead.io series entitled: How to Contribute to an Open Source Project on GitHub
This repository exists as a resource for people to learn how to contribute to open source in a safe and friendly environment. Feel free to watch the video series and then contribute to this project. See the contributing guidelines.
import {flatten, snakeToCamel, clone} from 'stack-overflow-copy-paste'
flatten([[1, 2,], 3]) // [1, 2, 3]
snakeToCamel('snake-case-string') // 'snakeCaseString'
const testObj = {a: 1, b: 2}
const copyObj = clone(testObj)
MIT