stack-overflow-copy-paste

by eggheadio-github
1.94.0 (see all)

Utility functions copy/pasted (and modified slightly) from Stack Overflow

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

424

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

99

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

ARCHIVED: READ MORE

stack-overflow-copy-paste

A collection of utility JavaScript functions copy/pasted and slightly modified from StackOverflow answers 😀 (Not intended to be used in actual programs)

This repo is used as the basis for an Egghead.io series entitled: How to Contribute to an Open Source Project on GitHub

This repository exists as a resource for people to learn how to contribute to open source in a safe and friendly environment. Feel free to watch the video series and then contribute to this project. See the contributing guidelines.

Usage

import {flatten, snakeToCamel, clone} from 'stack-overflow-copy-paste'

flatten([[1, 2,], 3]) // [1, 2, 3]
snakeToCamel('snake-case-string') // 'snakeCaseString'

const testObj = {a: 1, b: 2}
const copyObj = clone(testObj)

MIT

January 23, 2021

