API for combining call site modifiers

Installation

npm install stack-chain

API documentation

var chain = require ( 'stack-chain' );

When the Error.stack getter is executed, the stack-chain will perform the following:

execute the modifiers attached by chain.extend . execute the modifiers attached by chain.filter . execute the formater set by chain.format.replace .

Will modify the callSite array. Note you shouldn't format the stack trace.

The modifier is a function there takes two arguments error and frames .

error is the Error object.

is the object. frames is an array of callSite objects, see v8 documentation for details.

When the modifier is done, it should return a modified frames array.

chain.filter.attach( function ( error, frames ) { var rewrite = frames.filter( function ( callSite ) { return callSite.getFileName() !== module .filename; }); return rewrite; });

Removes a modifier function from the list of modifiers .

var modifier = function ( ) {}; chain.extend.attach(modifier); chain.extend.deattach(modifier);

Replaces the default v8 formater . The new formater takes a two arguments error and frames .

error is the Error object.

is the object. callSites is an array of callSite objects, see v8 documentation for details.

When the formater is done, it should return a string . The string will what Error.stack returns.

chain.format.replace( function ( error, frames ) { var lines = []; lines.push(error.toString()); for ( var i = 0 ; i < frames.length; i++) { lines.push( " at " + frames[i].toString()); } return lines.join( "

" ); });

Will restore the default v8 formater . Note that dude to the nature of v8 Error objects, if one of the getters Error.stack or Error.callSite has already executed, the value of Error.stack won't change.

This will return the unmodified callSite array from the current tick. This is a performance shortcut, as it does not require generating the .stack string. This behaviour is different from the Error().callSite properties.

While this is mostly generating callSite in hot code, it can be useful to do some modification on the array. The options object, supports the following:

options = { extend : true , filter : true , slice : 2 }

Returns the original callSite array.

Returns the mutated callSite array, that is after extend and filter is applied. The array will not exceed the Error.stackTraceLimit .

This limites the size of the callSites array. The default value is 10, and can be set to any positive number including Infinity . See v8 documentation for details.

License

The software is license under "MIT"