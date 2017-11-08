API for combining call site modifiers
npm install stack-chain
var chain = require('stack-chain');
When the
Error.stack getter is executed, the
stack-chain will perform the
following:
modifiers attached by
chain.extend.
modifiers attached by
chain.filter.
formater set by
chain.format.replace.
Will modify the callSite array. Note you shouldn't format the stack trace.
The
modifier is a function there takes two arguments
error and
frames.
error is the
Error object.
frames is an array of
callSite objects, see
v8 documentation
for details.
When the
modifier is done, it should
return a modified
frames array.
chain.filter.attach(function (error, frames) {
// Filter out traces related to this file
var rewrite = frames.filter(function (callSite) {
return callSite.getFileName() !== module.filename;
});
return rewrite;
});
Removes a
modifier function from the list of
modifiers.
var modifier = function () {};
// Attach modifier function
chain.extend.attach(modifier);
// Deattach modifier function
chain.extend.deattach(modifier);
Replaces the default v8
formater. The new
formater takes a two arguments
error and
frames.
error is the
Error object.
callSites is an array of
callSite objects, see
v8 documentation
for details.
When the
formater is done, it should
return a
string. The
string will
what
Error.stack returns.
chain.format.replace(function (error, frames) {
var lines = [];
lines.push(error.toString());
for (var i = 0; i < frames.length; i++) {
lines.push(" at " + frames[i].toString());
}
return lines.join("\n");
});
Will restore the default v8
formater. Note that dude to the nature of v8
Error objects, if one of the getters
Error.stack or
Error.callSite has
already executed, the value of
Error.stack won't change.
This will return the unmodified
callSite array from the current tick. This
is a performance shortcut, as it does not require generating the
.stack
string. This behaviour is different from the
Error().callSite properties.
While this is mostly generating
callSite in hot code, it can be useful to
do some modification on the array. The
options object, supports the following:
options = {
// (default false) run the extenders on the callSite array.
extend: true,
// (default false) run the filters on the callSite array.
filter: true,
// (default 0) before running extend or filter methods, slice of some of the
// end. This can be useful for hiding the place from where you called this
// function.
slice: 2
}
Returns the original
callSite array.
Returns the mutated
callSite array, that is after
extend and
filter
is applied. The array will not exceed the
Error.stackTraceLimit.
This limites the size of the
callSites array. The default value is 10, and
can be set to any positive number including
Infinity. See
v8 documentation
for details.
