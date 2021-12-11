A tiny and fast (496b unpkg) lib for "stably hashing" a JavaScript value. Originally created for SWR.

It's similar to JSON.stringify(value) , but:

Supports any JavaScript value (BigInt, NaN, Symbol, function, class, ...) Sorts object keys (stable) Supports circular objects

Use

yarn add stable-hash

import hash from 'stable-hash' hash(anyJavaScriptValueHere)

Examples

Primitive Value

hash( 1 ) hash( 'foo' ) hash( true ) hash( undefined ) hash( null ) hash( NaN )

BigInt:

hash( 1 ) === hash( 1n ) hash( 1 ) !== hash( 2n )

Symbol:

hash( Symbol .for( 'foo' )) === hash( Symbol .for( 'foo' )) hash( Symbol .for( 'foo' )) === hash( Symbol ( 'foo' )) hash( Symbol ( 'foo' )) === hash( Symbol ( 'foo' )) hash( Symbol ( 'foo' )) !== hash( Symbol ( 'bar' ))

Since Symbols cannot be serialized, stable-hash simply uses its description as the hash.

Regex

hash( /foo/ ) === hash( /foo/ ) hash( /foo/ ) !== hash( /bar/ )

hash( new Date ( 1 )) === hash( new Date ( 1 ))

Array

hash([ 1 , '2' , [ new Date ( 3 )]]) === hash([ 1 , '2' , [ new Date ( 3 )]]) hash([ 1 , 2 ]) !== hash([ 2 , 1 ])

Circular:

const foo = [] foo.push(foo) hash(foo) === hash(foo)

Object

hash({ foo : 'bar' }) === hash({ foo : 'bar' }) hash({ foo : { bar : 1 } }) === hash({ foo : { bar : 1 } })

Stable:

hash({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }) === hash({ c : 3 , b : 2 , a : 1 })

Circular:

const foo = {} foo.foo = foo hash(foo) === hash(foo)

stable-hash guarantees reference consistency ( === ) for objects that the constructor isn't Object .

const foo = () => {} hash(foo) === hash(foo) hash(foo) !== hash( () => {})

class Foo {} hash(Foo) === hash(Foo) hash(Foo) !== hash( class {})

const foo = new Set ([ 1 ]) hash(foo) === hash(foo) hash(foo) !== hash( new Set ([ 1 ]))

Notes

This function does something similar to JSON.stringify , but more than it. It doesn't generate a secure checksum, which usually has a fixed length and is hard to be reversed. With stable-hash it's still possible to get the original data. Also, the output might include any charaters, not just alphabets and numbers like other hash algorithms. So:

Use another encoding layer on top of it if you want to display the output.

Use another crypto layer on top of it if you want to have a secure and fixed length hash.

import crypto from 'crypto' import hash from 'stable-hash' const weakHash = hash(anyJavaScriptValueHere) const encodedHash = Buffer.from(weakHash).toString( 'base64' ) const safeHash = crypto.createHash( 'MD5' ).update(weakHash).digest( 'hex' )

Also, the consistency of this lib is sometimes guaranteed by the singularity of the WeakMap instance. So it might not generate the consistent results when running in different runtimes, e.g. server/client or parent/worker scenarios.

License

Created by Shu Ding. Released under the MIT License.