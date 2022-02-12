Swagger UI allows anyone — be it your development team or your end consumers — to visualize and interact with the API’s resources without having any of the implementation logic in place. It’s automatically generated from your OpenAPI (formerly known as Swagger) Specification, with the visual documentation making it easy for back end implementation and client side consumption.
👉🏼 Want to score an easy open-source contribution? Check out our Good first issue label.
🕰️ Looking for the older version of Swagger UI? Refer to the 2.x branch.
This repository publishes three different NPM modules:
We strongly suggest that you use
swagger-ui instead of
swagger-ui-dist if you're building a single-page application, since
swagger-ui-dist is significantly larger.
If you are looking for plain ol' HTML/JS/CSS, download the latest release and copy the contents of the
/dist folder to your server.
The OpenAPI Specification has undergone 5 revisions since initial creation in 2010. Compatibility between Swagger UI and the OpenAPI Specification is as follows:
|Swagger UI Version
|Release Date
|OpenAPI Spec compatibility
|Notes
|4.0.0
|2021-11-03
|2.0, 3.0
|tag v4.0.0
|3.18.3
|2018-08-03
|2.0, 3.0
|tag v3.18.3
|3.0.21
|2017-07-26
|2.0
|tag v3.0.21
|2.2.10
|2017-01-04
|1.1, 1.2, 2.0
|tag v2.2.10
|2.1.5
|2016-07-20
|1.1, 1.2, 2.0
|tag v2.1.5
|2.0.24
|2014-09-12
|1.1, 1.2
|tag v2.0.24
|1.0.13
|2013-03-08
|1.1, 1.2
|tag v1.0.13
|1.0.1
|2011-10-11
|1.0, 1.1
|tag v1.0.1
You will need JDK of version 7 or higher as instructed here https://nightwatchjs.org/guide/getting-started/installation.html#install-selenium-server
Integration tests can be run locally with
npm run e2e - be sure you aren't running a dev server when testing!
Swagger UI works in the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge.
To help with the migration, here are the currently known issues with 3.X. This list will update regularly, and will not include features that were not implemented in previous versions.
collectionFormat is partial.
Please disclose any security-related issues or vulnerabilities by emailing security@swagger.io, instead of using the public issue tracker.