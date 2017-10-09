React datetime picker powered by momentjs
The design is from https://dribbble.com/shots/1439965-Due-Date-and-Time-Picker.
The icon is from ionicons.
npm i input-moment --save
Notice: This module requires moment as a peerDependency.
http://wangzuo.github.io/input-moment
<InputMoment
moment={this.state.moment}
onChange={this.handleChange}
onSave={this.handleSave}
minStep={1} // default
hourStep={1} // default
prevMonthIcon="ion-ios-arrow-left" // default
nextMonthIcon="ion-ios-arrow-right" // default
/>
Check app.js for a working example.
ISC