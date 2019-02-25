openbase logo
by Justin Willis
0.3.0 (see all)

Web Component built with Stencil to lazy load images

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

st-img

Built With Stencil

What is it?

st-img is a web component built with Stencil that allows you to lazy load images as the user scrolls them into the viewport. On supported browsers (Chrome and chrome based browsers, Firefox and Edge) it uses IntersectionObserver to accomplish this functionality. For Safari and IE it simply falls back to setTimeout.

Usage

To use this component in your app, no matter what framework you are using, follow these steps:

  • pop this script tag <script async defer src='https://unpkg.com/st-img@0.1.1/dist/stimg.js'></script> into your index.html

API

Properties:

Examples

 <st-img src="https://madeby.google.com/static/images/google_g_logo.svg" alt="google"></st-img>

