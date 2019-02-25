What is it?

st-img is a web component built with Stencil that allows you to lazy load images as the user scrolls them into the viewport. On supported browsers (Chrome and chrome based browsers, Firefox and Edge) it uses IntersectionObserver to accomplish this functionality. For Safari and IE it simply falls back to setTimeout.

Usage

To use this component in your app, no matter what framework you are using, follow these steps:

pop this script tag <script async defer src='https://unpkg.com/st-img@0.1.1/dist/stimg.js'></script> into your index.html

API

Properties:

src (string): the path or url to the image you want to load

alt (string): the value you want to use for the alt property of the image https://www.w3schools.com/tags/att_img_alt.asp

Examples