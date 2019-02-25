st-img is a web component built with Stencil that allows you to lazy load images as the user scrolls them into the viewport. On supported browsers (Chrome and chrome based browsers, Firefox and Edge) it uses IntersectionObserver to accomplish this functionality. For Safari and IE it simply falls back to setTimeout.
To use this component in your app, no matter what framework you are using, follow these steps:
<script async defer src='https://unpkg.com/st-img@0.1.1/dist/stimg.js'></script> into your index.html
Properties:
<st-img src="https://madeby.google.com/static/images/google_g_logo.svg" alt="google"></st-img>