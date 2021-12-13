Better handling for
window and
document object in SSR environment.
This library doesn't implement the DOM (like JSDOM), it just patches (or creates
window and
document objects) to avoid them to fail (throw errors) during server-side rendering.
npm i ssr-window
import { getWindow, getDocument } from 'ssr-window';
const window = getWindow();
const document = getDocument();
window.addEventListener('resize', () => {});
const div = document.querySelectorAll('div');
If you rely on some window/document properties which are not included here, you can use
extend helper to add them:
import { ssrWindow, ssrDocument, extend } from 'ssr-window';
// add window.navigator.language
extend(ssrWindow, {
navigator: {
language: 'en',
},
});
// add document.body
extend(ssrDocument, {
body: {
/* ... */
},
});
