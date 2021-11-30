SSMParameterStore

λ✨Ergonomic SSM Parameter Store wrapper for AWS Lambda designed with ease-of-use in mind, with built-in caching and idempotent preloading, TypeScript compile time checks, and handy autocompletion.

https://www.npmjs.com/package/ssm-parameter-store

Installation

npm install --save ssm-parameter-store

Changelog

Take an SSM parameter store instance as a constructor parameter instead of initializing it within the package.

Usage

const AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); const SSMParameterStore = require ( 'ssm-parameter-store' ); const parameters = new SSMParameterStore( new AWS.SSM(), { SomeParameter : 'some_parameter' , SomeNestedParameter : '/some/nested/parameter' , NonExistentParameter : 'this_parameter_doesnt_exist_on_ssm' }); exports.handler = async (event, context) => { await parameters.preload(); await parameters.getAll(); await parameters.preload({ ignoreCache : true }); await parameters.get( 'SomeParameter' )); await parameters.get( 'SomeParameter' , { ignoreCache : true }); await parameters.get( 'UndeclaredParameter' ); }

Autocompletion