openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sps

ssm-parameter-store

by Adithya Reddy
2.1.2 (see all)

λ✨ Ergonomic SSM Parameter Store wrapper for AWS Lambda

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

245

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SSMParameterStore

λ✨Ergonomic SSM Parameter Store wrapper for AWS Lambda designed with ease-of-use in mind, with built-in caching and idempotent preloading, TypeScript compile time checks, and handy autocompletion.

https://www.npmjs.com/package/ssm-parameter-store

Installation

npm install --save ssm-parameter-store

Changelog

2.1.2

  • Take an SSM parameter store instance as a constructor parameter instead of initializing it within the package.

Usage

const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
const SSMParameterStore = require('ssm-parameter-store');

const parameters = new SSMParameterStore(new AWS.SSM(), {
  SomeParameter: 'some_parameter',
  SomeNestedParameter: '/some/nested/parameter',
  NonExistentParameter: 'this_parameter_doesnt_exist_on_ssm'
});

exports.handler = async (event, context) => {
  await parameters.preload();
  // Fetch and cache all the parameter values from SSM.
  // The cache persists across warm start Lambda invocations, so subsequent
  // calls to preload will resolve instantly, making it safe to call every time
  // in the Lambda handler.

  await parameters.getAll();
  // Returns all the parameters as an object. Since we already fetched and cached
  // the values when we called `preload` this resolves instantly. If `preload` wasn't
  // called then we fetch the parameter values from SSM and cache them before returning
  // them as an object. Parameters that don't exist on SSM have empty strings as their values.
  //
  // {
  //   SomeParameter: '1',
  //   SomeNestedParameter: 'Hello, World!',
  //   NonExistentParameter: ''
  // }

  await parameters.preload({ ignoreCache: true });
  // Clear the cache and preload everything again from SSM

  await parameters.get('SomeParameter'));
  // Get a specific parameter value from SSM and return it
  // Caches it in case it hasn't been cached before.
  // If the parameter doesn't exist on SSM it returns an empty string.

  await parameters.get('SomeParameter', { ignoreCache: true });
  // Fetches this parameter value from SSM again and returns it ignoring any cached values.
  // The newly fetched value is cached before returning.
  // If the parameter doesn't exist on SSM it returns an empty string.

  await parameters.get('UndeclaredParameter');
  // Throws an error because this wasn't declared in the object passed to the
  // `new SSMParameterStore()` constructor.
  // If you're using TypeScript you'll also get a compile time error
}

Autocompletion

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial