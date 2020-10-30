openbase logo
ssl-validator

by Losant
1.0.7 (see all)

Validator for certificates, bundles, and keys

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Node SSL Validator

This module is a validator for SSL Certificates using the PEM node module. You can validate SSL Keys, SSL Certificates, SSL Certificate Domains, SSL Certificate Bundles, etc.

Build Status npm version

Installation

npm install ssl-validator

or

yarn add ssl-validator

API Documentation

All of these functions will throw an error if something is invalid, except the isValid functions, which will return true or false.

Validate SSL

const { validateSSL } = require('ssl-validator');

await validateSSL(cert, options);
OptionTypeDefaultDescription
skipDateValidationBooleanfalseSkip verifying the certificate's and/or bundle's validity period.
keyStringWhen given, validates that the key and certificate are a pair.
domainStringWhen given, verifies the certificate is valid for this domain. e.g. 'github.com'
bundleStringWhen given, verifies the certificate bundle and certificate go together.

Validate SSL Cert

This function validates that the certificate is an SSL certificate and checks the validity period.

const { validateSSLCert } = require('ssl-validator');

await validateSSLCert(cert, options);
OptionTypeDefaultDescription
skipDateValidationBooleanfalseSkip verifying the given certificate's validity period.

Validate SSL Key

This function validates that the certificate is an SSL certificate and checks the validity period.

const { validateSSLKey } = require('ssl-validator');

await validateSSLKey(key);

Validate Cert Bundle

This function validates that the certificate and the bundle are certificates, and ensures that the bundle and certificate go together.

const { validateCertBundle } = require('ssl-validator');

await validateCertBundle(cert, bundle, options);
OptionTypeDefaultDescription
skipDateValidationBooleanfalseSkip verifying the certificate's and bundle's validity period.

Validate Cert Key Pair

This function validates that the given certificate and key are a matching pair.

const { validateCertKeyPair } = require('ssl-validator');

await validateCertKeyPair(cert, key, options);
OptionTypeDefaultDescription
skipDateValidationBooleanfalseSkip verifying the given certificate's validity period.

Validate Cert To Domain

This function validates the given certificate and that it matches the given domain.

const { validateCertToDomain } = require('ssl-validator');

await validateCertToDomain(cert, domain, options);
OptionTypeDefaultDescription
skipDateValidationBooleanfalseSkip verifying the given certificate's validity period.

IsValid Functions

Each of the functions listed above (validateSSL, validateSSLCert, etc.) has a counterpart that will not throw any errors but will return true when valid and false when not valid. All arguments and options are listed above are valid.

Original Function NamePredicate Function Name
validateSSLisValidSSL
validateSSLCertisValidSSLCert
validateSSLKeyisValidSSLKey
validateCertBundleisValidCertBundle
validateCertKeyPairisValidCertKeyPair
validateCertToDomainisValidCertToDomain
const { isValidSSL } = require('ssl-validator');

if (!(await isValidSSL(cert))) {
  return { message: 'Sorry, the certificate supplied is not valid.' };
}

License

The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

