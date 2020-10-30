Node SSL Validator

This module is a validator for SSL Certificates using the PEM node module. You can validate SSL Keys, SSL Certificates, SSL Certificate Domains, SSL Certificate Bundles, etc.

Installation

npm install ssl-validator

or

yarn add ssl-validator

API Documentation

All of these functions will throw an error if something is invalid, except the isValid functions , which will return true or false .

const { validateSSL } = require ( 'ssl-validator' ); await validateSSL(cert, options);

Option Type Default Description skipDateValidation Boolean false Skip verifying the certificate's and/or bundle's validity period. key String When given, validates that the key and certificate are a pair. domain String When given, verifies the certificate is valid for this domain. e.g. 'github.com' bundle String When given, verifies the certificate bundle and certificate go together.

This function validates that the certificate is an SSL certificate and checks the validity period.

const { validateSSLCert } = require ( 'ssl-validator' ); await validateSSLCert(cert, options);

Option Type Default Description skipDateValidation Boolean false Skip verifying the given certificate's validity period.

This function validates that the certificate is an SSL certificate and checks the validity period.

const { validateSSLKey } = require ( 'ssl-validator' ); await validateSSLKey(key);

This function validates that the certificate and the bundle are certificates, and ensures that the bundle and certificate go together.

const { validateCertBundle } = require ( 'ssl-validator' ); await validateCertBundle(cert, bundle, options);

Option Type Default Description skipDateValidation Boolean false Skip verifying the certificate's and bundle's validity period.

This function validates that the given certificate and key are a matching pair.

const { validateCertKeyPair } = require ( 'ssl-validator' ); await validateCertKeyPair(cert, key, options);

Option Type Default Description skipDateValidation Boolean false Skip verifying the given certificate's validity period.

This function validates the given certificate and that it matches the given domain.

const { validateCertToDomain } = require ( 'ssl-validator' ); await validateCertToDomain(cert, domain, options);

Option Type Default Description skipDateValidation Boolean false Skip verifying the given certificate's validity period.

IsValid Functions

Each of the functions listed above (validateSSL, validateSSLCert, etc.) has a counterpart that will not throw any errors but will return true when valid and false when not valid. All arguments and options are listed above are valid.

Original Function Name Predicate Function Name validateSSL isValidSSL validateSSLCert isValidSSLCert validateSSLKey isValidSSLKey validateCertBundle isValidCertBundle validateCertKeyPair isValidCertKeyPair validateCertToDomain isValidCertToDomain

const { isValidSSL } = require ( 'ssl-validator' ); if (!( await isValidSSL(cert))) { return { message : 'Sorry, the certificate supplied is not valid.' }; }

License

The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.