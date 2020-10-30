This module is a validator for SSL Certificates using the PEM node module. You can validate SSL Keys, SSL Certificates, SSL Certificate Domains, SSL Certificate Bundles, etc.
npm install ssl-validator
or
yarn add ssl-validator
All of these functions will throw an error if something is invalid, except the
isValid functions, which will return
true or
false.
const { validateSSL } = require('ssl-validator');
await validateSSL(cert, options);
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|skipDateValidation
|Boolean
|false
|Skip verifying the certificate's and/or bundle's validity period.
|key
|String
|When given, validates that the key and certificate are a pair.
|domain
|String
|When given, verifies the certificate is valid for this domain. e.g.
'github.com'
|bundle
|String
|When given, verifies the certificate bundle and certificate go together.
This function validates that the certificate is an SSL certificate and checks the validity period.
const { validateSSLCert } = require('ssl-validator');
await validateSSLCert(cert, options);
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|skipDateValidation
|Boolean
|false
|Skip verifying the given certificate's validity period.
This function validates that the certificate is an SSL certificate and checks the validity period.
const { validateSSLKey } = require('ssl-validator');
await validateSSLKey(key);
This function validates that the certificate and the bundle are certificates, and ensures that the bundle and certificate go together.
const { validateCertBundle } = require('ssl-validator');
await validateCertBundle(cert, bundle, options);
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|skipDateValidation
|Boolean
|false
|Skip verifying the certificate's and bundle's validity period.
This function validates that the given certificate and key are a matching pair.
const { validateCertKeyPair } = require('ssl-validator');
await validateCertKeyPair(cert, key, options);
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|skipDateValidation
|Boolean
|false
|Skip verifying the given certificate's validity period.
This function validates the given certificate and that it matches the given domain.
const { validateCertToDomain } = require('ssl-validator');
await validateCertToDomain(cert, domain, options);
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|skipDateValidation
|Boolean
|false
|Skip verifying the given certificate's validity period.
Each of the functions listed above (validateSSL, validateSSLCert, etc.) has a counterpart that will not throw any errors but will return
true when valid and
false when not valid. All arguments and options are listed above are valid.
|Original Function Name
|Predicate Function Name
|validateSSL
|isValidSSL
|validateSSLCert
|isValidSSLCert
|validateSSLKey
|isValidSSLKey
|validateCertBundle
|isValidCertBundle
|validateCertKeyPair
|isValidCertKeyPair
|validateCertToDomain
|isValidCertToDomain
const { isValidSSL } = require('ssl-validator');
if (!(await isValidSSL(cert))) {
return { message: 'Sorry, the certificate supplied is not valid.' };
}
The module is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.