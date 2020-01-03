A handful of wrappers around OpenSSL commands for Node.js

Usage

Install with npm: npm install ssl-utils --save

var ssl = require ( 'ssl-utils' ); var csr = { subject : { C : 'US' , ST : 'FL' , L : 'Hollywood' , O : 'es128' , OU : 'me' , CN : 'www.domain.name' } }; ssl.generateCertBuffer( 'myCert' , false , csr, caKeyPath, caCertPath, function ( err, key, cert, fingerprint, hash ) { } ); var cert = certContents; ssl.checkCertificateExpiration(cert, function ( expiry ) { var remainingTime = expiry.getTime() - Date .now(); });

API

Generates a new ssl certificate and private key, signed by the provided certificate authority.

prefix : String prefix to use when naming temp files

: prefix to use when naming temp files keepTmp : Boolean whether temp files should be automatically deleted

: whether temp files should be automatically deleted certInfo : Object identity info to embed in the certificate subject: required child object with C (Country), ST (State), L (Locality), O (Organization), OU (Organizational Unit), CN (Common Name) subjectaltname: optional string, comma-separated list of alt names for the certificate such as DNS:foo.domain.name, DNS:bar.domain.name, DNS:localhost, IP:127.0.0.1

: identity info to embed in the certificate caKeyPath : String path to the certificate authority's private key pem file

: path to the certificate authority's private key pem file caCertPath : String path to the certificate authority's certificate pem file

: path to the certificate authority's certificate pem file callback: Function in the form of callback(err, keyBuffer, certBuffer)

generateCert

Same as generateCertBuffer except it returns file paths to the temp files for the key and cert instead of buffers.

Sets how many days from now a generated certificate should expire. If not set, openssl's default or local settings will be used.

Additional certificate generation methods

createKeypair , createCertRequestConfig , createExtensionsFile , createCertRequest , and createCert are used by the above methods in the generation process, but are also exported and can be used directly. Check the generate.js source code for the method signatures.

Parses a provided certificate's expiration date.

cert : String|Buffer contents of the certificate pem file

: contents of the certificate pem file callback: Function in the form of callback(err, certExpiry) where certExpiry is a Date instance.

Checks the validity of a provided certificate and private key, as well as whether they match.

cert : String|Buffer contents of the certificate

: contents of the certificate key : String|Buffer contents of the private key

: contents of the private key options : Object to verify the certificate against a specific certificate authority, pass the path the CA file in options.CAfile to use Key password, pass the password in options.pass

: callback : Function in the form of callback(err, result) where result is an object containing certStatus , keyStatus , and match result.certStatus: Object containing Boolean properties valid , verifiedCA , and selfSigned as well as output containing the raw output from OpenSSL result.keyStatus: Object containing valid and output result.match: Boolean whether the cert's and key's modulus values match

Additional certificate verification methods

verifyCertificate , verifyKey , compareModuli are used by verifyCertificateKey , but are also exported and can be used directly. Check the verify.js source code for the method signatures.

Acknowledgements

The certificate generation code was derived from certgen.

License

MIT