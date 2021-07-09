Force SSL using Express (Redirect HTTP to HTTPS)

Redirecting HTTP to HTTPS. It forces SSL (HTTPS) when HTTP is required using Express (Nodejs) and remove www and trailing slash on your domain.

Installation

npm install ssl-express-www

Usage CommonJS

var express = require ( 'express' ); var secure = require ( 'ssl-express-www' ); var app = express(); app.use(secure); var port = process.env.PORT || 3000 ; app.listen(port, () => console .log( 'Server listening.' ));

Usage ES6

Transpile it with Babel

import express from 'express' ; import secure from 'ssl-express-www' ; const app = express(); app.use(secure); let port = process.env.PORT || 3000 ; app.listen(port, () => console .log( 'Server listening.' ));

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details