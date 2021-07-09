openbase logo
sew

ssl-express-www

by Bruno Macedo
3.0.8 (see all)

Redirecting HTTP to HTTPS. It forces SSL (HTTPS) when HTTP is required using Express (Nodejs) and remove www and trailing slash on your domain.

Documentation
1.8K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Force SSL using Express (Redirect HTTP to HTTPS)

Redirecting HTTP to HTTPS. It forces SSL (HTTPS) when HTTP is required using Express (Nodejs) and remove www and trailing slash on your domain.

Installation

npm install ssl-express-www

Usage CommonJS

var express = require('express');
var secure = require('ssl-express-www');
var app = express();

app.use(secure);

var port = process.env.PORT || 3000;
app.listen(port, () => console.log('Server listening.'));

Usage ES6

Transpile it with Babel

import express from 'express';
import secure from 'ssl-express-www';

const app = express();

app.use(secure);

let port = process.env.PORT || 3000;
app.listen(port, () => console.log('Server listening.'));

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Alternatives

hl
https-localhostHTTPS server running on localhost
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
13K
es
express-sslifyEnforces SSL for node.js express projects
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
30K
ge
greenlock-expressFree SSL and managed or automatic HTTPS for node.js with Express, Koa, Connect, Hapi, and all other middleware systems.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22K
efs
express-force-sslMiddleware to force SSL on pages
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
12K
ees
express-enforces-sslEnforces SSL for Node.js ExpressJS projects
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
8K
See 12 Alternatives

